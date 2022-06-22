COVE COMMUNITIES POISED FOR MARKET GROWTH

Announces Veteran Real Estate Investment Executive Michael Hawkins Joins Cove as Chief Investment Officer

PHOENIX, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Communities ('Cove') is pleased to announce and welcome Michael Hawkins as Chief Investment Officer. Michael will oversee acquisitions, capital transactions, sourcing of debt capital, and equity partner relations for Cove Communities.

Michael Hawkins, Cove Communities, Chief Investment Officer (PRNewswire)

Cove Communities poised for continuous global market growth. RE Investment exec., Michael Hawkins joins leadership team.

Most recently, Mr. Hawkins served as Managing Director in the Real Estate Investment Banking group for KeyBanc Capital Markets, where he oversaw the successful execution of transaction volume in excess of $50 billion including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions.

Before working with KeyBanc, he held banking roles for a boutique investment bank in New York, Wachovia Securities, and RBC Capital Markets.

"We are extremely pleased to have Michael join our leadership team. I've had the privilege of working with Michael for over a decade and value his extensive capital markets and transaction advisory experience," said David Napp, Cove's Chairman of the Board. "Over the course of his career, Michael has established himself as a very effective and strategic thought leader who brings a breadth of experience and deep set of relationships which will be immediately valuable to Cove Communities," added Colleen Edwards, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Hawkins earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Georgia and a Masters of Business Administration from Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

Cove Communities, a real estate investment trust (REIT) founded in 2017, currently owns and operates 45 manufactured home communities and RV resorts with 15,401 developed sites in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. Cove's Chairman Dave Napp and CEO Colleen Edwards have 26-year track records of fair and professional dealings with sellers and reputations as buyers of choice in the MH and RV industry. Napp and Edwards previously founded both Encore Communities and Carefree Communities, purchasing over 185 communities with over 55,000 sites during their ownership, establishing themselves among the most active owner/operators in the business.

Cove Communities logo (PRNewsfoto/Cove Communities) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cove Communities