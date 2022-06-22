Exadel Acquires Leading FinTech Provider CPQi

Adding advanced FinTech capabilities and end-to-end transformation services for financial markets while accelerating Exadel's geographical expansion into LATAM and Canada

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global software consultancy and engineering company, today announced the recent acquisition of CPQi (https://cpqi.com/), a leading provider of transformation services for financial organizations worldwide.

"I am delighted to welcome CPQi to the Exadel family. This new partnership brings an extensive range of FinTech capabilities as well as advanced technology expertise in the areas of robotics process automation, predictive technology, and cloud services that add significantly to our overall offering," said Darren Oberst, CEO of Exadel. "And with offices in Brazil, Chile, Peru, Mexico, and Canada, CPQi fits perfectly with our greater expansion into Latin America and Canada. I am confident that the addition of CPQi capabilities and locations alongside Exadel's service and solution offerings will create significant value for clients in the marketplace and continue to drive growth."

"The geographical spread, culture and scale of Exadel made them the perfect choice for our next stage of growth," said Terry Boyland, founder and CEO of CPQi. "Matching our expertise in the financial markets technology arena with the new markets and much larger talent base of Exadel makes this a winning combination."

With a focus on advanced areas like omnichannel banking, blockchain development, and predictive artificial intelligence, CPQi provides consulting and engineering services and resources for leading financial institutions in the Americas.

About CPQi

CPQi is a leading provider of digital transformation and managed services in the Americas, focused exclusively on Financial Services. With a team of ex-bank CIO's with extensive experience working with some of the world's largest financial institutions, we bring "real life" experience to our clients.

About Exadel

Exadel is a global software engineering, business consultancy and solutions company, creating transformative strategies, platforms, and products clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of delivery while adding value to our customers. Exadel helps companies get the most out of their data, reducing expenditure and increasing scalability and access. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, we are proud of our history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information visit exadel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

