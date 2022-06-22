The Kirkland Company Announces Sale of Amaze @ NoDa

A 298-UNIT APARTMENT COMPLEX IN CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kirkland Company (TKC) is pleased to announce that it has arranged the sale of Amaze @ NoDa, a recently developed 298-unit complex, located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The North Carolina team of TKC led by Dennis Harris, Austin Haney, and Matt Behr, brokered the asset on behalf of the seller, Neyland Apartment Associates, for a sale price of $90,890,000. The property is comprised of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and is located in the NoDa submarket along the Lynx Blue Line railway.

"Charlotte is the largest city in North Carolina, with a steadily growing economy and population," said Haney. "With current rent levels and the continued improvements coming to the area, Amaze at NoDa is an extremely attractive investment."

"The property falls in a desirable location: Charlotte's historic arts and entertainment district," said Behr. "Its unique and quickly changing environment has much to offer and sits just 10 minutes outside of uptown."

