Litmus Launches New Capabilities to Increase Email Personalization, Efficiency

BOSTON and SAN MATEO, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus , a leader in email marketing, today announces new capabilities to help boost personalization and increase efficiencies in workflow and creation. With Litmus' new Integrations Marketplace, users can easily explore integrations with email providers, code editors and other productivity tools to optimize efficiency across the entire email workflow. Email marketers can activate integrations in one centralized location which results in more error-free emails that drive business outcomes.

"Email has never been more important than right now," said Erik Nierenberg , CEO of Litmus. "At Litmus, we're helping drive email marketing results as consumers everywhere crave more personalized communication. We're enabling marketers to turn their most effective channel into an even greater brand asset."

According to the Litmus 2021 State of Email report, more than 90% of marketers say email marketing is at least somewhat critical to the overall success of their company. While 70% of brands have increased email marketing workload since before the pandemic, budgets haven't changed. According to Salesforce , 72% of marketers say meeting customer expectations is more difficult than a year ago.

Along with increased personalization, Litmus' new updates save time and reduce the risk of costly email errors by enabling all users — regardless of technical skills and ESP access — to create and preview personalized emails. This eliminates the hassle of jumping between tools to find the right merge tags to add to email projects, and empowers email creators to easily add custom tags, and preview content as they build.

Litmus' new product updates include:

Locate and activate time-saving Litmus integrations in one centralized location, Litmus Integrations Marketplace . This one-stop shop for utilizing all Litmus integrations, helps users save time, boost collaboration and optimize marketing effectiveness.

With new merge tag personalization in Litmus Builder , all users, regardless of technical coding abilities, can preview and add ESP-specific merge tags to email campaigns.

Users can keep their Litmus account organized with the flexibility to restore recently deleted emails . All versions of emails — including Litmus Proof comments — can be restored for 30 days once an email campaign has been deleted.

Ensure the entire team has the right permission levels, including finance and billing team members, by adding a Billing Manager to access invoices and payments — without utilizing one of the Litmus paid user seats.

With user searching , users can easily manage large, distributed teams across sub-accounts. By searching for users, selecting multiple users, and bulk deleting, Litmus customers gain the visibility and control needed to collaborate with users across teams.

Streamline email testing configuration with new keyword filtering for email clients and devices. Easily add or remove email clients and devices in bulk and see how many clients you have selected, for better visibility and control.

About Litmus:

Litmus provides the leading email personalization, optimization, and collaboration software for marketers. From pre-Send campaign development, testing, and AI-driven content recommendations through Kickdynamic , to post-send insights for future content optimization, Litmus improves marketing performance and boosts customer engagement. Drive conversion and revenue with Litmus' suite of solutions that enable users to efficiently build, test, and collaborate on large volumes of emails, while simultaneously creating highly personalized email experiences at scale. With offices in Boston, San Mateo, and London and backed by Spectrum Equity, Litmus is used by major global brands across every industry, including 80% of the Fortune 100, the top 10 retailers, 9 of the top 10 ecommerce brands and U.S. banks, and 23 of the top 25 U.S. advertising agencies. Learn more about Litmus at litmus.com , subscribe to the Litmus blog , or follow us on social media - Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

