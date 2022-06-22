Natural Grocers® Makes Appearance on 'Good Morning America' to Showcase FarmBox Foods' Vertical Hydroponic Farming in Action

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Morning America recently came to Colorado to showcase how businesses and nonprofits are using technology to sustainably grow food near the consumer, year-round. The segment focused on FarmBox Foods and two of their customers: Natural Grocers® and Centura Health.

Natural Grocers' GardenBox reduces food sourcing costs, improves access, and eliminates food waste.

On June 20th at its headquarters in Sedalia, Colorado, ABC News Chief Meteorologist, Ginger Zee spoke to FarmBox Foods CEO, Rusty Walker about the company's mission to build high-tech indoor farms that provide food security for those without reliable access to nutrient-dense food.

Zee also interviewed representatives from two FarmBox Foods customers, Natural Grocers and Centura Health about their use of Vertical Hydroponic Farms. These systems provide a hyperlocal source of fresh produce while reducing environmental impacts and unpredictability associated with traditional farming. The farms are housed inside upcycled, insulated shipping containers that are outfitted with plumbing, electrical and sensors to control conditions inside.

By growing food on site, the companies that use FarmBoxes seek to reduce food sourcing costs, improve access, and eliminate food waste because the veggies get to the plate much quicker.

The controlled-climate container farms provide an ideal growing environment for the plants and shield them from weather and climate impacts, including drought, heat waves and flooding.

Natural Grocers is growing organic lettuce behind its Green Mountain store in Lakewood, Colo., mere steps from the display case, and plans to expand the program elsewhere.

"Natural Grocers' GardenBox™ offering has been a great addition to our Green Mountain store, providing our customers with the freshest, organic greens possible. The folks at FarmBox have been a great team for Natural Grocers to partner with as they share the same goal of empowering local communities with access to wholesome, affordable foods. We look forward to growing this program to additional stores in the future," says Michael Boardman, GardenBox Manager for Natural Grocers.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

ABOUT FARMBOX FOODS

FarmBox Foods strives to change the way the world farms by connecting communities to sustainably sourced, locally grown food, year-round. They bring food security, safety, and sustainability to communities through their Vertical Hydroponic Farm (VHF) and Gourmet Mushroom Farm (GMF) and have been doing so since 2017. At FarmBox Foods, they are crafting alternatives to centralized food systems with their high-yield, low carbon footprint container farms. Their cutting-edge farm designs promote easy operation and maintenance while reducing the risk of food-borne illnesses. Not only can their farms be equipped with solar technology allowing for off-grid operation, but their innovative hydroponic watering system does not contribute to groundwater pollution.

