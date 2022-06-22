PURPLE CARROT LAUNCHES NEW CELEBRATIONS BOX WITH SEASONAL, PLANT-BASED RECIPES DELIVERED STRAIGHT TO YOUR DOOR

The celebrations-focused meal kit will be the brand's first 3-course meal offering

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Carrot, a leader in the plant-based food space, has announced the national launch of its "Celebrations Box," which includes recipes and ingredients to make an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. The limited-edition boxes help customers celebrate all occasions big and small, whether a birthday, promotion, date night, or because you feel like treating yourself. The Celebrations Box menu serves two, but customers can order multiple boxes.

Purple Carrot Launches Celebrations Boxes (PRNewswire)

Purple Carrot's Celebrations Boxes begin shipping to customers the week of June 27. Each box will feature a seasonally curated menu that changes each month.

"We felt it was really important to not only create an experience that feels special for any occasion but also one that celebrates the seasons. The menu has to tie into peoples' lives - for July, that means being outside, enjoying your friends, your family, and cooking delicious food without a lot of fuss. You'll find peak summer produce like tomatoes, peaches, and corn on the cob and recipes that take plant-based eating over the top" said Andrea Norby, Head of Culinary at Purple Carrot. The summer boxes will feature plant-based recipe options like BBQ Oyster Mushroom Burgers, Harissa Tofu Steaks, and Grilled Plums with Coconut Cardamom Cream and Pistachios.

"We're very excited to offer this seasonal box to our customers," said Rishi Bhatia, CEO of Purple Carrot. "Celebrations are best spent around the dinner table with the people we love and we are thrilled to offer that experience to Purple Carrot customers. This is also the first time customers will be able to order an appetizer, entrée and dessert all at once, which we hope will help make their special occasion even better, whatever that may be!"

Purple Carrot is a 100% plant-based meal subscription service that delivers a rotating variety of meal kit ingredients and prepared meals to customers' doors each week. The delivery service takes the hard work out of grocery shopping and the guesswork out of preparation, making meal prep seamless and convenient for customers.

The Celebrations Boxes will be available on PurpleCarrot.com for $75.

ABOUT PURPLE CARROT

Purple Carrot helps you eat more plants by creating delicious, convenient meals that are good for your health and the earth. The company was founded in 2014 and acquired by Oisix ra daichi, Japan's leading home delivery company, in 2019. To learn more about Purple Carrot, visit www.purplecarrot.com .

Purple Carrot (PRNewswire)

