RippleMatch Recognizes the Standout Individuals in Early Career Hiring Through its 2022 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RippleMatch , the recruitment automation platform changing how Gen Z finds work, is proud to recognize the standout individuals within the campus recruitment and talent acquisition space through the Campus Recruiting Choice Awards .

The Campus Recruiting Choice Awards are an annual celebration of the professionals who are recruiting and retaining the next generation of talent. From hundreds of nominations submitted by recruiting and HR professionals, RippleMatch has narrowed down the top names in campus recruiting and talent acquisition. Across 18 categories, RippleMatch is highlighting the rising stars, innovators, and exceptional leaders that are making their mark on the space, pushing the envelope, and leading with empathy.

The nominees in RippleMatch's 2022 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards come from companies across industries, reflect campus programs of all sizes, and represent a range of experience levels. From this esteemed list of nominees, RippleMatch is asking the talent community and broader network of professionals to vote for the winners of the 2022 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards between June 22nd - July 15th. There will be one winner from each category selected – 18 award winners total – to be announced on July 26th.

To view all nominees, read about their impressive accomplishments, and vote for your favorites to be selected as the winners, visit this link and follow RippleMatch on LinkedIn as they highlight the Award Nominees throughout June and July.

Congratulations to all of the high-achieving individuals selected as nominees for RippleMatch's 2022 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards!

About RippleMatch Awards

RippleMatch is invested in seeking out and recognizing the organizations that are going above and beyond to build a better future – from their workplaces to recruiting standards. To highlight the impactful work being done in this space, RippleMatch hosts three distinct awards designed to celebrate the accomplishments of the companies, teams, and individuals who continue to innovate and excel amidst this ever-changing environment. Learn more about these annual awards here .

About RippleMatch

RippleMatch is the recruitment automation platform changing how Gen Z finds work . By replacing job boards with matching and automation, RippleMatch eliminates the most time-intensive parts of the recruitment process for both employers and job seekers. Leading employers leverage RippleMatch to build diverse, high-performing teams and Gen Z job seekers across the country trust RippleMatch to launch and grow their careers.

