Berry Oncology launches HIFI Pan-Cancer Screening, a multi-cancer early screening product for detecting six high-risk cancers at one time

BEIJING, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23, Berry Oncology, a global leading company specialized in genomic testing and early cancer screening, announced the launch of its innovative one-time precision product HIFI Pan-Cancer Screening, which is an early multi-cancer screening product developed based on the company's proprietary HIFI technology platform. With one single testing, the product can accurately detect 6 high-risk and high-incident cancers in China that include lung cancer, esophageal cancer, gastric cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, and colorectal cancer, with a global leading performance of 87.58% sensitivity, 99.09% specificity and 82% traceability accuracy.

Cancer has become a global public health challenge. According to the 2020 global cancer burden data released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), there were 19.29 million new cancer cases and 9.96 million cancer deaths worldwide in 2020, while the numbers in China were 4.57 million and 3 million respectively in the same year, ranking the first in the world which has imposed a heavy disease burden on individuals and society.

The Healthy China 2030 Plan, issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council, clearly states that early diagnosis and treatment of major high-risk cancers is highly encouraged, opportunistic cancer screening should be promoted, and the 5-year overall cancer survival rate in China is expected to be increased by 15% by 2030. In the recently released 14th Five-Year Plan for Bioeconomic Development, it also stated that it is necessary to incorporate advanced technologies such as genetic testing into disease prevention, and to carry out early screening for major diseases such as cancers, so as to provide precision solutions and decision support for individualized treatment.

NGS-based liquid biopsy technology has greatly improved the possibility of early cancer screening. On top of significant improvement in the overall testing performance, innovative liquid biopsy products for early cancer screening, taking HIFI Pan-Cancer Screening as an example, have accessible benefits of minimal invasiveness and user friendliness, which help increase the compliance of high-risk groups and create bigger clinical intervention window for patients with early-stage cancer to improve their survival rate, compared with traditional cancer screening methods such as tumor markers and imaging.

HIFI Pan-Cancer Screening is the first early screening product for multiple cancer types using whole genome sequencing (WGS) of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) worldwide. Compared with other technologies, this technology can capture early cancer signals in a wider range and reduce missed detection caused by individual differences and differences in molecular biological characteristics across various tumor types.

In addition, HIFI Pan-Cancer Screening is developed based on Berry Oncology's proprietary HIFI technology platform. The self-iterative HIFI technology platform can reduce the costs of product development and testing services, and thus making early screening for multiple cancers more affordable.

Since its establishment, Berry Oncology has been committed to the development of innovative liquid biopsy products for cancer based on the NGS platform. Today, the company has carried out product development covering the full disease course, from early screening and early diagnosis, companion diagnosis, minimal residual disease, to recurrence monitoring.

Zhang Kai, deputy director of the National Cancer Center and the Cancer Prevention Department of the Cancer Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, said, "With the innovative liquid biopsy technology, we can detect a variety of cancers at one time, making early diagnosis and early treatment more possible for patients, while providing new solutions for China to achieve the goals of cancer prevention and control. However, in addition to technology, the general public still needs to improve their awareness in self screening so that this new technology can be more widely used to truly increase early diagnosis rate and reduce mortality rate."

Zhang Ao, executive director of Qiming Venture Partner, said, "Qiming has been keeping close company to Berry Oncology since day 1, and has witnessed the upgrades of its HIFI technology platform and its determination in building the cancer prevention and treatment ecosystem. Early cancer screening is a high barrier industry, which examines both technical and execution capabilities of a team from the selection of technical route, the translation of theory to practice, the overall layout of the experiment and so on. The launch of the multi-cancer early screening product will further reinforce Berry Oncology's leadership in the early screening sector."

Zhou Jun, CEO of Berry Oncology, said, "Since its establishment, Berry Oncology has been dedicated to developing technologies and delivering products for early cancer screening based on the spectrum of malignant tumors, to help more high-risk people identify hidden risks and help more patients prolong survival time and improve quality of life. Moving forward, Berry Oncology will continue to optimize its technology system and iterate early screening products to deliver more advanced early cancer screening solutions in accordance with the actual market demand and environment. In the meanwhile, we will further our partnerships with industry players, universities and research organizations to co-build an ecosystem for cancer prevention and treatment that enables innovations more accessible."

