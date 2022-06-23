Glia Acquires Finn AI to Deliver Turnkey Banking Virtual Assistants for Enhanced Digital Customer Service

Finn AI's state-of-the-art Conversational AI solution and deep financial services expertise complement Glia's industry-leading DCS platform

NEW YORK and VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service, has acquired Finn AI, the premier AI-powered chatbot platform for banks and credit unions. The deal aims to mainstream virtual assistants for financial services companies by making Finn AI's proven conversational AI solutions an integral part of Glia's industry-leading Digital Customer Service (DCS) platform.

Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia) (PRNewswire)

This unified solution will enable financial institutions to provide customers with a seamless digital experience across both virtual and human assistants, boosting customer satisfaction while driving new operational efficiencies. The unparalleled expertise of Glia and Finn AI, combined with Glia's broad scale and industry reach, provide the foundation for delivering the financial industry's most effective chatbot solution at scale.

"This marks a new chapter for Virtual Assistants: Verticalization with Scale. Generic 'one-size-fits-all' bot providers have largely failed to meet the full potential of conversational AI, leading to the emergence of vendors focusing on specific industry verticals. Until now, none of the financial services bot vendors have been able to achieve widespread adoption on their own," said Dan Michaeli, co-founder and CEO of Glia.

"Glia's large and rapidly growing customer base, combined with solid financial backing to accelerate the pace of innovation, immediately brings that scale. Finn AI is a strong fit for Glia based on its technology, market approach and company culture. We are thrilled to welcome the Finn AI team to Glia," Michaeli continued.

It was apparent when Finn AI first launched its banking-focused virtual assistant for Glia's DCS platform in 2020 that the two companies shared a vision.

"Our vertical approach and tight integration with Glia helps financial institutions reduce the costs, extensive training and development time typically required for general AI platforms. Now as part of Glia, we will have the scale to deliver automation solutions to the market as part of a seamless Digital Customer Service platform that delivers the best of both self-service and human assistance when and where it is most convenient for customers. With our existing integration and satisfied joint customers, we will hit the ground running. This is an exciting next step in our journey and we couldn't be happier to be a part of Glia" said Jake Tyler, co-founder and CEO of Finn AI.

Glia will maintain and expand the presence in the Finn AI Canada office, establishing a "Conversational AI Center of Excellence." The strong presence in Canada aligns with Glia's global expansion strategy. The Finn AI leadership team will assume leadership positions within Glia to further develop AI automation and virtual assistant solutions for the Glia DCS platform.

About Finn AI

Founded in 2014, Finn AI is the leading AI-powered virtual assistant platform for banks and credit unions. Finn AI's turnkey virtual assistant makes banking easier and more convenient for customers while delivering the operational efficiencies and cost savings of conversational AI. Finn AI has partnered with major FIs including ATB Financial, BECU, United Federal Credit Union, EQ Bank, Civista Bank, Truist Momentum and more. For more information, visit http://www.finn.ai.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 300 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named both a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating) for a second year in a row, Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million and was recently valued at over $1B in by top tier investors. To learn more, visit glia.com.

Contact: Maggie Wise, maggie@williammills.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glia