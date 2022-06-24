Siam Park is recognized as the best theme park in the world

Siam Park has led the category in its new format, making it not only the best water park on the planet, but also the number one theme park in the world.

ADEJE, Spain , June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siam Park continues to make history, having just been recognized as the best amusement park in the world according to the important travel site Tripadvisor, by winning the Traveller's Choice Awards once again. Since 2014, Siam Park has been the best water park in the world for 8 consecutive years, but in 2022 it has gone one step further. In this edition of the award, the category has been amplified from being about water parks exclusively, to theme parks in general. This fact makes the recognition even more important, as the competition is much tougher, especially within the entertainment industry.

Siam Park has not only strengthened its position as a water park, but has now also become the number one amusement park in the world. Undoubtedly, a transcendental milestone in a trajectory of success. "This is an achievement that is the fruit of the hard work and dedication of all of us who are part of this company. Thanks to our staff members for achieving the satisfaction of our visitors, reflected in their smiles, which undoubtedly leads us to excellence," says Loro Parque vice-president Christoph Kiessling.

Our visitors place us at the top of the list

The Traveller's Choice Awards are given to the best experiences rated by visitors. Siam Park has been the highest rated company by its guests for 8 years in a row. It is no coincidence, the impressive attractions within a lush environment that transports its visitors to the exotic Thai villas generate a unique sensation.

Tripadvisor is the largest travel platform in the world, visited by the millions of tourists that the Island receives. Therefore, the consolidation of Siam Park in this portal is not only good news for it, but for the touristic sector in general, having such an important attraction, which enhances Tenerife as a destination.

This achievement is undoubtedly the result of the constant innovation and reinvestment of the Loro Parque Company in all its projects. 2022 is a year that will be one to remember, as this excellent news coincides with the group's 50th anniversary.

View original content:

SOURCE Siam Park