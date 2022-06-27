Evommune Announces Appointment of Greg Moss as Chief Corporate Strategy and Legal Officer

Mr. Moss to also Serve as Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evommune, Inc., a clinical stage, biotechnology company dedicated to the development of transformative medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Gregory S. Moss, Esq., as chief corporate strategy and legal officer. Mr. Moss will also serve as corporate secretary and chief compliance officer.

"With four programs rapidly advancing in development, we are excited to have Greg join our team at this time of immense growth and strategic opportunity," said Luis Peña, president and chief executive officer of Evommune. "Greg's astute business judgment, leadership experience and character, as well as his demonstrated ability to work cross-functionally, will be an invaluable asset to our organization and leadership team."

Mr. Moss most recently served as executive vice president, general counsel & corporate secretary, chief compliance officer at Kadmon Holdings, Inc., (now a Sanofi Company), where he led legal, compliance and business development operations, which culminated in Kadmon's successful $1.9 billion acquisition in late 2021. Mr. Moss helped lead Kadmon's integration into Sanofi, with broad corporate oversight over legal, compliance, business development, alliance management, human resources, quality assurance and CMC business functions. During his decade-long tenure at Kadmon, Mr. Moss served in various roles. He was a key strategic partner in financing activities, including the transition from a private to a public company (NYSE and Nasdaq) and helping raise over $1 billion in debt and equity, and business development efforts, including the spin-off of its gene therapy platform, various international and domestic collaboration and license, co-promotion and distribution agreements and joint ventures. Mr. Moss also helped establish, and then led, Kadmon's corporate governance, public company and healthcare compliance programs. Prior to joining Kadmon in 2012, Mr. Moss served as a solicitor in the corporate risk department of a large Australian law firm and as an associate at a boutique law firm and hedge fund in New York, where he focused on complex litigation and event-driven outcomes. Mr. Moss currently serves on the Board of Vitls, Inc and as an advisor to Elevate Brands. Mr. Moss earned a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws (BA/LLB) from Macquarie University, Australia, and is a member of the bars of New York, USA and NSW, Australia, with admissions before the Supreme Court of the United States of America, Southern District of New York, Supreme Court of NSW, Australia and High Court of Australia.

"I am drawn to Evommune's strong focus and culture, its novel technology platform, portfolio of promising early-stage programs and impressive R&D engine," said Mr. Moss. "I look forward to joining this incredibly dynamic and experienced team and to contributing to the Company's success."

About Evommune, Inc.

Evommune is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of transformative medicines for inflammatory diseases. We are leveraging our innovative, tissue-based approach to advance insights and accelerate the development of these transformative therapies. Evommune is led by a successful and experienced leadership team focused on building a robust pipeline of unique therapies that help patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit Evommune.com.

