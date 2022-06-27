How Does Stella Rosa "Stellabrate"? With a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Largest Flute of Prosecco

Parent Company Riboli Family Wines' "Raise a Glass" Event with Special Appearance by Multi-platinum and global pop sensation Ava Max and Donation to Volunteers of America

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Rosa®, America's #1 imported wine, and its parent company Riboli Family Wines set a record on Saturday, June 25th, for the largest flute of Prosecco, according to GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™.

Ava Max and Dancers (PRNewswire)

The Stella Rosa "Raise a Glass" event featured a custom 7' tall glass holding the equivalent of 170 bottles of Stella Rosa Prosecco or 112.245 Liters. The special bubbly was enjoyed by 400 fans who won a giveaway to attend a concert by multi-platinum and global pop sensation Ava Max at the iHeartRadio Theatre in Los Angeles.

Stella Rosa's Vice President of Marketing, Andrea Cromaz presented a $25,000 check to Volunteers of America (VOA) COO, June Koegel, at the event. A non-profit organization, VOA trains and supports frontline health workers – including case managers, teachers, nurses, and social workers—who step forward to help reduce health disparities in underserved communities. Over the next year, the Stella Rosa's donation will allow VOA to train 50 additional community health workers, many of them women, in five states.

"Stella Rosa wines are all about sharing and supporting each other and our family makes giving back to the community a priority. We're proud to partner with iHeart Radio and Volunteers of America to support our most vulnerable community members," said Steve Riboli, third generation family member and executive of Riboli Family Wines.

ABOUT STELLA ROSA

Stella Rosa is a selection of semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines. Among its impressive achievements are an 9x IMPACT Magazine Hot Brand award and its position as the largest selling brand over $10 in the US*. based on Impact Databank 2022. www.stellarosawines.com .

Stella Rosa is created by Riboli Family Wines, a family-owned company founded in 1917 and celebrating over a century crafting award-winning wines. Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 American Winery of the Year, Riboli Family Wines includes Riboli Estates Group – a portfolio of estate-based brands sourced from the family's 1,800 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey, and Napa Valley – as well as Stella Rosa®. With a natural affinity for creativity and innovation, the third and fourth generations of the Riboli family continue to lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience.

ABOUT AVA MAX

Ava Max is ready to take her already extraordinary rise to the pinnacle of pop success to even greater heights with her first new single of 2022, "Maybe You're The Problem." With over 11B worldwide streams, an array of smash collaborations, and multiple RIAA gold and platinum certifications in the US alone, the first-generation Albanian American artist has fast proven a true pop superstar, hailed for her seismic voice, idiosyncratic high fashion mindset, and undeniable knack for cinematic, theatrical popcraft. With "Maybe You're The Problem" – and sophomore album Diamonds and Dancefloors due October 14 – Ava Max is poised to push pop even further, setting a direct course toward the top and beyond.

Media Inquiries:

Marie-Christina Batich, Benson Marketing Group, batich@bensonmarketing.com

Photography Available

Stella Rosa Flute (PRNewswire)

Ava Max and Stella Rosa (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Riboli Family Wines