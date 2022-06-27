Nanoscope Therapeutics CEO Sulagna Bhattacharya Named Winner of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central Plains Award

DALLAS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies to treat retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Sulagna Bhattacharya has been named a winner of Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central Plains Award.

Nanoscope Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nanoscope Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Ms. Bhattacharya based on her entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am honored to be named a winner in this competition by such a prestigious business organization alongside this dynamic group of business leaders making a difference in their respective fields," said Ms. Bhattacharya. "This distinction is truly a win for the team at Nanoscope and reflects the passion and ingenuity we bring to work every day. It also underscores the tremendous progress we are making in the clinic advancing our groundbreaking platform of optogenetic therapies to restore blindness in people suffering from retinitis pigmentosa and other retinal diseases."

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. As a Central Plains award winner, Ms. Bhattacharya will now be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The Company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top line data expected Q1, 2023. The company has also initiated a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients. MCO-010 has received FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

