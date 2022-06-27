Owner Continues Family Legacy and Opens a Second Location in Hometown

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu Now Open in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, will debut a new location in North Wilmington at 5600B Concord Pike on June 27. Capriotti's brings the North Wilmington community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Wilmington Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Wilmington community.

The new location is owned by entrepreneur Kim Schneese. Schneese was first introduced to Capriotti's when her mother started working for the founder and her friend, Lois Margolet. Starting off as the bookkeeper, her mother eventually became the owner of the fourth ever Capriotti's located at 2124 Silverside Road also in North Wilmington. Schneese remembers growing up at the shop and getting to know the many employees that still work there today. After spending some time as an investment accountant, Schneese decided to work with her mother at Capriotti's, eventually taking over the business. She is now excited to add on to that legacy, and bring a second location to her hometown.

"It's rewarding to have been with this company from the beginning, and to be able to watch it grow into what it is today," said Schneese. "Capriotti's has been such a large part of my family, and I'm excited to be able to keep contributing to the community with another location."

North Wilmington Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in North Wilmington offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 302-751-3402.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards ap for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

