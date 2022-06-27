TalentBurst, Inc. Receives AgileOne's Diversity Award

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentBurst, Inc. is proud to announce that on May 25, 2022, the company received AgileOne's Diversity Award for supplier excellence! The award was presented to TalentBurst, Inc. during AgileOne's Supplier Excellence Award ceremony on May 25th, which took place during the AgileOne Customer Forum at the Hyatt Regency Austin in Austin, Texas.

TalentBurst accepts AgileOne's award (PRNewswire)

"TalentBurst is honored and proud to be recognized by AgileOne, a diverse, Women-Owned business." - Brad Talwar

"With each candidate interaction and each successful placement, our suppliers play a critical role in our success at AgileOne. We are constantly evaluating our suppliers to ensure they are providing the best possible service to our clients. The Supplier Excellence Awards allow us to recognize the suppliers that consistently exceed expectations," Brian Clark, President, AgileOne. "As a trusted partner, TalentBurst, Inc. has risen to the challenge of delivering world-class customer service and high-quality talent for AgileOne's clients around the world."

TalentBurst has been privileged to partner with and offer our staffing and payroll services to AgileOne since 2012 by supporting a multitude of industries and categories nationwide. In the years that we have provided our award-winning delivery services to AgileOne and its clients, we have held each program team in the highest esteem for constant communication, solid support, unwavering advocacy, as well as client and consultant focus. It has been an honor to be recognized as an AgileOne Gold Supplier 2018 and, most recently, an AgileOne Diversity Award for Supplier Excellence 2022! We look forward to many more years ahead of working together and all the triumphs to come!

"As a diverse minority-owned business, TalentBurst is honored and proud to be recognized by AgileOne, a diverse, Women-Owned business. Congratulations to my team members for all their contributions towards helping our mutual end clients achieve their hiring goals." – Brad Talwar, CEO and Co-Founder, TalentBurst

To be recognized with such a prestigious award from AgileOne, is so cherished by our team at TalentBurst, as it confirms a strong partnership in delivery and diversity. It shows that our continued, steadfast efforts are genuinely valued. It affords us the knowledge and encouragement of knowing that we are appreciated for going above and beyond to accomplish the goals of all staffing needs as well as the offering of opportunities for consultants. As a minority-owned enterprise, we value diversity with our internal employees and external workforce, so to say this is an accomplishment for our team is truly an understatement!

About TalentBurst

As a minority certified service enterprise through GNEMSDC in the US and CAMSC in Canada, California Public Utilities Commission certified, and Commonwealth of MA certified company, TalentBurst's journey began in July of 2002. Over the last 20 years, TalentBurst has established itself as one of the most respected names in the Staff Augmentation and Employer of Record (EOR)/Agent of Record (AOR) space. We are honored to be a yearly award-winning organization praised by clients and industry influencers and have grown into an elite provider of global talent cloud and staffing solutions to numerous Fortune 500 companies with an emphasis on offerings that are imperative to maintaining the success of programs. Our offerings include providing contingent labor, direct hire, and VOP services in Non-IT and IT categories to MSP clients and direct partners as well as high hazard, global payroll, and IC/1099 compliance services. We are strategically located globally including our office locations that are wholly -owned subsidiaries, where highly skilled and motivated team members provide support for our recruiting, account management, payroll, independent contractor compliance, human resources, back office, and operations.

About AgileOne

From cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the expertise to provide true total talent management with access to world-class workforce solutions and technologies configured to meet your unique enterprise needs. We are minority/woman-owned, with operations across the globe.

