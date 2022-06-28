BayPort Foundation Celebrates Awarding $100,000 in Tuition Assistance to 2022 Scholarship Recipients

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1961, BayPort Credit Union has supported members by funding their educational pursuits. Over that time, BayPort has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships and grants. Today, the credit union's philanthropic arm, the BayPort Foundation, continues the focus of educational scholarships by providing $100,000 in scholarships annually to member students in surrounding local communities.
BayPort's scholarship program is open to students of all ages including credit union employee dependents, high school seniors, college students, and working adults attending a college, university, trade, or vocational school. This year, the Foundation awarded scholarships to a total of 36 students attending 23 schools.
The Foundation has partnered with WAVY TV-10 and FOX 43 TV to honor its 2022 scholarship recipients as part of the BayPort Foundation Scholarship Salute recognition program. The Scholarship Salute will air daily between June 27 and July 24. For more information and to view the entire voluntary Scholarship Salute series, please visit BayPort's YouTube channel.
The BayPort Foundation 2022 scholarship recipients are as follows:
Beard-Bennett Memorial Scholarship
Amanda Grimsley, First Colonial High School
Ellie Ross, New Kent High School
Hannah Smith, Smithfield High School
Kyle Crosby, Warwick High School
Maya Joyner, Woodside High School
Rebecca Miller, Christopher Newport University
Burton P. Hill Scholarship
Brian Tafazoli, University of Virginia
Directors Scholarship
Anthony Nelson Jr., Louisiana State University
Colten Reece, James Madison University
Keymari Reese, Old Dominion University
Krystal McRae, ECPI University
Mason Ponton, Thomas Nelson Community College
Nichole Gilliam, ECPI University
Quinton McWilliams, Old Dominion University
Donald I. Steppe Memorial Scholarship
Maggie Smith, James Madison University
George R. Dudley, Jr. Scholarship
Allison Fales, Smithfield High School
McGee Family Scholarship
Cherami Earls, Thomas Nelson Community College
Student-Run Credit Union Member Scholarship
Amanda Ambuter, Denbigh High School
Dakota Brown, Woodside High School
Ellen Jones, York High School
Sarai Brown, Heritage High School
Trenton Conklin, Kecoughtan High School
Xavier Gardner, King's Fork High School
Student-Run Credit Union Teller Scholarship
Ariyahna Cheeks, King's Fork High School
Diego Vega-Nazario, Peninsula Catholic High School
Mary Ann Harris, Summit Christian Academy
Skylar Cowling, Heritage High School
Sydney Harris, Kecoughtan High School
Tuition Booster Scholarship
Ekaterina Shelton, Regent University
Frances Tillman, Saint Leo University
Miriam Gourdine, Old Dominion University
Rusbel Garcia, Tidewater Community College
Shaunte Lafferty, Tidewater Community College
Sherrell Porter, Strayer University
Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship
John Vasquez, Old Dominion University
Tyler Sutton, Old Dominion University
About BayPort Foundation
BayPort Foundation is the charitable arm of BayPort Credit Union and was established to extend the credit union's philosophy of "people helping people." The BayPort Foundation's mission focuses on four philanthropic efforts: educational scholarships, financial literacy education, promoting family health and wellness, and hardship and emergency assistance in communities where BayPort members live and work. For more information, visit bayportfoundation.org.
About BayPort Credit Union
In 1928, nine shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 27 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE BayPort Credit Union