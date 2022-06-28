FAB CBD Launches Complete Cannabinoid™ Softgel and New CBG Oil Flavor

The latest CBD product innovations make cannabinoids easier to take and accessible to a larger audience.

MILWAUKEE, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FAB CBD has just unveiled another exciting product in their already impressive lineup, as well as expanding their CBG oil flavor profile. Taking feedback from current and potential customers has resulted in an unflavored CBD+CBG oil, and a unique vegan softgel that delivers not only CBD, but also equal parts CBN, CBC, and CBG.

FAB CBD launches new Complete Cannabinoid™ Softgels and new flavor of CBD+CBG oil.

Capsules and Softgels are one the hottest trends in the CBD industry, but most brands have been manufacturing gelatin-based delivery methods that focus solely on one cannabinoid– CBD. FAB's Complete Cannabinoid™ Softgels are easier to swallow and have a balanced profile of some of the most sought-after cannabinoids in the market. CBG, CBC, and CBN have been gaining popularity but have been cost prohibitive for many CBD companies to manufacture or for customers to afford.

The FAB CBD founder explains, "Keeping costs down for our customers has been a priority from day one, and we're excited to offer such a useful product at such an affordable price. People are learning more about cannabinoids and they want more options, so we listened and made something really special in the cannabinoid market."

While CBD tinctures and gummies have been popular for years, many customers want a taste-free and no-mess product that they can take with them in their bag wherever they're going. Complete Cannabinoid™ Softgels fit the bill, and vegans and vegetarians across the country are cheering the choice to use plant extracts rather than animal sources for the gel cap material.

Another popular product in the FAB lineup is the 2400mg CBD+CBG oil, which had previously only been available in mint and citrus flavors. After polling customers for their preferences, FAB has added a "natural" flavor option, which contains no added flavoring at all. The earthy taste of hemp extract leads the way in this full spectrum formulation boasting a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG.

Since 2017, FAB CBD has been on a mission to support its customers through the creation of high-quality, affordable CBD products. Learn more about FAB CBD's story and mission here: www.fabcbd.com

