Glassbeam strengthens Executive team naming Howard Sams to Strategic Advisory Board and Jay Soni as Chief Financial Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam Inc., a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines, announced the addition of key members to their Strategic Advisory Board and executive team.

Howard Sams is Glassbeam's newest addition to their Strategic Advisory Board. Since January 2022, Howard has served as President and CEO of Health Outlook Corporation, a biotech company focused on modern proteomics to better predict health events and improve outcomes using proprietary algorithms. Prior to Health Outlook, Howard was with Siemens Healthineers, Roche, and Boston Scientific for over 20 years in various global senior leadership positions. At Siemens, his teams supported a vast array of medical systems from hospitals to retail pharmacies along with executive responsibility for building and launching the Global Pathology business.

Jay Soni joins Glassbeam as Chief Financial Officer. Jay brings over 20 years of healthcare experience as a financial leader and will focus on scaling Glassbeam's financial and operational infrastructure to support growth plans. Jay most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer at Lumedx Corporation, a healthcare IT/SaaS company pioneering in cardiovascular information systems serving over 650 healthcare institutions. At Lumedx, Jay led all financial operations, leading to a purchase by a private equity firm. Jay started his career in audit services with PWC and subsequently worked for several large public and venture backed startup companies in senior financial roles.

"I am personally thrilled to have both Howard and Jay join us at this juncture as they bring incredible leadership experience to Glassbeam," said Puneet Pandit, CEO and co-founder of Glassbeam. "As an Advisor, Howard brings a ton of growth strategy experience from global medical device OEM space, an area of strong influence with Glassbeam technology and solution approach. Jay brings in a very complementary set of financial and long-term planning skills to bring rigor on implementing our future growth scenarios. The team is super excited to have them join our growing family at Glassbeam."

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines that bring structure and meaning to complex data generated from a heterogeneous fleet of medical equipment. Only Glassbeam's patented cloud-based platform is designed to transform and analyze multi-structured data, delivering powerful solutions for enhancing machine uptime and utilization for organizations such as Canon Medical Systems USA, MultiCare Health System, Brown's Medical Imaging, Renovo Solutions, Agiliti Health, Harris Health and US Radiology. For more information, visit www.glassbeam.com.

