INEO patents the world's first dual screen loss prevention and advertising system

SURREY, BC, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer and operator of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, is pleased to announce the Company has filed a design patent, entitled "ELECTRONIC ARTICLE SURVEILLANCE PEDESTAL WITH TWO-SIDED DISPLAY", for the dual screen version of its disruptive Welcoming System.

INEO Files for Design Patent for Dual Screen INEO Welcoming System. INEO patents the world’s first dual screen loss prevention and advertising system (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The patent filing protects the unique form factor, design and materials used in INEO's new dual screen product, branded as the INEO Welcoming System DUO. The INEO Welcoming System DUO is also protected by the Company's original utility patents, already granted in the United States and Canada, and pending in Europe. The INEO Welcoming System DUO, which has one LED screen on each side of the pedestal, is ideal for large retailers who have multiple doors at their front entrances. The bright, bold digital signage on the INEO Welcoming System DUO is easily visible to customers on either side of the pedestal.

The Company's recent premier of the new INEO Welcoming System DUO at the NRF Protect 2022 Conference in Cleveland, OH garnered tremendous interest and was a resounding success in landing pilot system installations with several large retail chains.

"The launch of the INEO Welcoming System DUO is a significant milestone for the company, and we are very pleased to file for the patent which will help provide a level of protection against competitors as we continue to expand our footprint globally," said Greg Watkin, Founder and Chairman of INEO. "The combination of two LED screens and an EAS pedestal within one device is a unique invention which required critical design and innovative engineering by INEO's R&D team. We are excited to begin showcasing the INEO Welcoming System DUO and are confident retailers will love the new capabilities of the dual screens integrated within one system."

Traditional loss-prevention systems typically consisted of a standalone tag-detection system known as an Electronic Article Surveillance ('EAS') pedestal located at the retailers' front door. EAS systems incorporate security tags or labels which are attached to merchandise and must be removed or deactivated prior to leaving the retail store. INEO's new Welcoming System DUO product builds upon the Company's previous patented combination media display and electronic surveillance pedestal by adding a second LED screen to the EAS system. The INEO Welcoming System DUO is a remarkable product given the complexity in designing and housing an RF security tag system in close proximity to two LED screens without degradation of the RF signal required for the operation of the EAS system.

The INEO Welcoming System DUO utilizes the same technology the Company has originally designed for the INEO Welcoming System which allows it to operate in both the Accousto-Magnetic (AM) 58KHz frequency spectrum and the 8.2MHz frequency spectrum. Digital display screens are inherently "noisy" as they cause electromagnetic interference which hinders the detection of loss prevention tags in a retail store; however, INEO has developed technology which allows the EAS loss prevention aspect of the system to still operate effectively with two large digital display screens located within the detection field.

The INEO Welcoming System DUO preserves the same base form factor of the original INEO Welcoming System allowing for visual uniformity within the retail store. The INEO Welcoming System DUO is the same height and width as the standard INEO Welcoming System and is only 2.3 centimeters (1 ¼ inches) thicker. The sleek design is a function of the proprietary technology INEO has developed and patented.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit:

Website: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ineosolutionsinc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ineosolutionsinc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/INEOsolutions

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. This news release uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Company's most recent annual and interim Management Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INEO Tech Corp.