Meazure Learning Announces Acquisition of Scantron's Certification and Licensure Business

The company expands global scale and reach with addition of test center network and exam development services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meazure Learning, the premier provider of high-stakes online testing services for the higher education and professional testing markets, announced today the acquisition of Scantron Corporation's Certification and Licensure business. The acquisition includes the Certification and Licensure business's test center network, related assessment software, exam development, psychometric, and client services and solutions expert teams. The acquisition positions Meazure Learning for continued growth by augmenting its best-in-class remote proctoring with a scaled, global test center network and expanded exam development services, broadening its offering for the professional certification and licensure testing market.

Meazure Learning Logo (PRNewswire)

Meazure Learning expands its global scale with the acquisition of Scantron's Certification & Licensure Business

Meazure Learning saw increased demand for its market-leading online proctoring platform when the COVID-19 pandemic forced test centers to close. Today, program owners want to provide test-takers the choice of taking exams securely in remote environments or in a traditional test center. A multi-modal delivery solution provides convenience and flexibility for test-takers to sit for an exam when and where they choose. Meazure Learning is meeting this growing market demand by increasing its existing network of 300 test centers in Canada to over 1,600 test sites globally with the addition of Scantron's Certification and Licensure test center network.

In addition to expanding its secure delivery solutions, the acquisition will also strengthen Meazure Learning's exam development and psychometric services. The exam development and psychometric team will double in size and more importantly, the combined expertise of the two organizations will give clients access to additional capacity, thought leadership, research, and innovative best practices.

"The acquisition of Scantron's Certification and Licensure business aligns with Meazure Learning's purpose of helping move people forward in their educational and professional pursuits." said Tim McClinton, CEO of Meazure Learning. "The combination of our best-in-class remote proctoring platform and newly expanded global test center network provides our customers and partners with the flexibility, reach, and innovative technology to deliver an exceptional candidate experience and superior outcomes for test-takers."

About Meazure Learning

Meazure Learning – created from the merger between ProctorU and Yardstick – provides secure, reliable, and convenient test development and administration solutions for academic and professional credentialing programs. As the most experienced online proctoring provider and a leader in innovative psychometric practices, we believe testing requires a balanced partnership between human-first services and advanced technology. We empower our partners, test-takers, and industry through our purpose to move people forward in their educational, professional, and personal lives. To learn more, visit us at MeazureLearning.com.

About Scantron Certification and Licensure

Scantron's Certification and Licensure business includes assessment development, psychometric, and client services from a deeply experienced and tenured team, state-of-the-art, proprietary assessment technology, and a global test center network. Built on more than 30 years of experience and leadership in the science of psychometrics, professional test development, and internet-based test delivery, the companies' combined offerings will provide an enhanced set of products and services while continuing to provide the expertise clients have come to rely on. The Scantron Certification and Licensure business has a location in Morrisville, North Carolina. The additional assets of Scantron are not part of the acquisition and will continue to operate under the Scantron brand.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meazure Learning