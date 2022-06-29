IRINA DASHEVSKY NAMED CO-CHAIR OF THE CANNABIS LAW GROUP AT GREENSPOON MARDER

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce partner Irina Dashevsky as co-chair of the firm's Cannabis Law Group. Ms. Dashevsky joined the firm in July 2021 as a founding member of Greenspoon Marder's Chicago office. In partnership with co-chair Nick Richards, they will further position the team for national expansion through continued client development, talent acquisition, and growth in states with evolving medical and adult use cannabis programs.

"Irina has proven to be a natural and motivated leader. She has been instrumental in the firm's Cannabis Law Group growth in the last year, and alongside Nick will continue to expand the national footprint of our practice," says Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder. "I'm confident that with Irina's credentials and extensive insight on the complex nature of the cannabis industry, she will find even more success in this role," says Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

From state-level licensing, real estate, regulatory and compliance to litigation and M&A, Ms. Dashevsky's practice includes nearly every aspect of the cannabis industry. She represents a range of cannabis clients, including public multi-state operators, state-licensed dispensaries, cultivators, infusers, distributors, new social equity entrants, ancillary businesses, and those looking to enter the cannabis space.

Ms. Dashevsky is a sought-after resource for her knowledge of the rapidly evolving cannabis industry across the U.S., in particular in Illinois and New York, known for her ability to help cannabis and hemp related businesses navigate the complex legal landscape. Prior to joining Greenspoon Marder, she served as co-chair of Locke Lord's Cannabis Industry Group. She regularly contributes to the firm's Cannabis blog and speaks to the press on legal cannabis issues.

