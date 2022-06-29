Molina Healthcare of Ohio and Pacify Health Offer Scholarships to Increase Diversity of Lactation Consultants

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molina Healthcare of Ohio ("Molina"), in collaboration with Pacify Health ("Pacify"), will offer $8,000 in scholarships to minorities interested in a career as a lactation consultant. The Diversity in Lactation Consulting scholarship is designed to address the underrepresentation of minorities among lactation consultants. Each scholarship winner will receive $1,000 to help cover the cost of expenses, such as the fee for the International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) exam.

According to the CDC, just one in four babies are breastfed during the recommended first six months after birth. Benefits for those who are breastfed can include reduced risks of asthma, obesity, Type 1 diabetes, severe lower respiratory disease, ear infections, and infant death syndrome. Breastfeeding can also help lower a mother's risk of high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, as well as ovarian and breast cancer.

"We are proud to support efforts to improve mother and infant health in Ohio," said Ami Cole, plan president for Molina Healthcare of Ohio. "We are committed to connecting our members to providers who meet their clinical and cultural needs, and this is just one example of how we are fulfilling that commitment."

"Through partnerships with forward-thinking health plans like Molina, Pacify uses evidence-based strategies to increase member engagement, boost quality scores, improve health outcomes and reduce the cost of care," said Melanie Silverman, MS, RD, IBCLC, president and chief clinical officer of Pacify. "We are proud to partner with Molina in addressing inequities in the field of lactation. The lactation profession must prepare and train more IBCLCs with the goal of improving representation."

Those in Ohio interested in applying for the scholarship must fill out an application form by August 31, 2022. Applications will be reviewed and finalists interviewed by September 30, 2022. Winners will be announced and awarded the scholarships by October 17, 2022, before applicants apply in December to take the IBCLC exam in Spring 2023. Winners will also receive mentorship from women of color who are IBCLCs in the Pacify network.

About Molina Healthcare of Ohio

Molina Healthcare of Ohio has been providing government-funded, quality health care since 2005. The Company serves members through Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Health Insurance Exchange programs throughout Ohio. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company (currently ranked 155), provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Molina Healthcare served approximately 5.1 million members as of March 31, 2022, located across 19 states. For more information about Molina Healthcare of Ohio, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.

About Pacify

Pacify is the leading health technology company that provides 24/7 clinical and social support to new and expecting parents. Pacify's network of 100+ lactation consultants, clinicians and registered nurses have helped more than 100,000 families, reducing costs and improving outcomes in partnership with managed care organizations, health systems, non-profit organizations and employers across the country.

