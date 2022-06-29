Pallas Capital Advisors Expands its Northeast Footprint into Newport, RI; Opens Fifth Office in Under Three Years

NEWPORT, R.I., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC ("Pallas Capital"), a leading independent financial planning and investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce the opening of its fifth office in Newport, Rhode Island.

(PRNewsfoto/Pallas Capital Advisors) (PRNewswire)

The firm spent 2021 and the first half of 2022 opening three offices in the Northeast, expanding its headquarters in Braintree, MA, transitioning four advisor teams, and onboarding over $1 billion in assets. Since its launch in Braintree, MA, in July 2019, the firm has expanded into Portsmouth, NH, in January 2020, Park Ridge, NJ, in June 2021, Wakefield, MA in January 2022, and now its newest location in Newport, RI.

The Newport office will be led by Mr. Athol Cochrane, a veteran financial advisor who has been in the industry advising clients for over 30 years. Before joining Pallas Capital in 2021 as a Vice President of Wealth Management, Mr. Cochrane founded and ran the financial planning and asset management firm, Wealth Solutions, LLC. Mr. Adam Avila, previously an advisor at Prudential Securities, has also joined the firm as a Financial Advisor as of June 2022. Mr. Avila brings with him over a decade of experience.

"We continue to receive a tremendous number of inquiries from advisors who recognize that this is the way the industry is trending," Pallas Capital's CEO and Founding Partner, Richard Mullen, stated about the move to independence. "There's a lot of excitement centered around learning more about the resources and culture we've built here, and how it can enhance client relationships."

The decision to expand into historical, downtown Newport further reaffirms Pallas Capital's long-term growth initiative and commitment to providing innovative, independent wealth management solutions to clients and the advisors that serve them.

To learn more about Pallas Capital and the services the firm provides, please visit www.pallascapitaladvisors.com.

Important Disclosures

Advisory services offered through Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Pallas Capital Advisors and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission, nor does it indicate that the advisor has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

Media Contact & Interview Requests:

Christie Fitzgerald

Director of Marketing & Business Development

781-971-5041

christie@pallascapitaladvisors.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pallas Capital Advisors