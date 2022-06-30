Absen reaches an historic milestone of signing 1000 global channel partners

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global LED solutions manufacturer Absen, has announced that an historic milestone has been reached. The expansion plan for Absen's global partnership network has been a success and has reached the 1000 channel partner mark. The valued partnership network is a keystone of Absen's global architecture, and the success of the recruitment drive strengthens the company's leading position as LED innovations and technologies specialist and supports market growth.

Absen's Historic Breakthrough of 1000 Channel Partners (PRNewswire)

The LED display market continues to experience exponential growth. LED display technology has set the standard as the preferred solution in every application, overtaking once-established, alternative technologies such as projection. Growth is driven by innovative technological developments such as the current Micro and Mini-LED technology. As Micro and Mini-LED becomes more widespread, new technologies advance and continue to drive demand in the global LED industry.

Absen's commitment to increase its global partnership reach with the expansion of its overseas channels, is directly supportive of the industry's exponential growth.

Absen already operates in over 130 regions, covering domestic and overseas markets with a team of over 2,000 employees and representatives who are responsible for the completion of over 50,000 projects to date.

From the company's beginning in 2001, Absen began to build its network. With two decades in the LED industry, Absen has an impressive set of established global partnerships and is committed to working alongside businesses with a similar ideology, vision and drive to its own.

Absen's channel policy is built upon a healthy and effective cooperation environment, profitability, quality and service, and the commitment and ability to think globally whilst acting locally.

Laura Luo, Absen's Head of Global Markets, said, "Enterprises choose to join Absen as valued partners because of the brand reputation, the organisation, the product quality, and the channel policy, amongst other things."

"In turn, we have looked for and found partners who share the business ideologies that we, as a company, feel very strongly about. Supporting growth sustainably will be a collective effort we are committed to taking forward with our new partners."

Sustainability is one of the core values, alongside honesty, gratitude and responsibility, to which Absen attributes its two decades of success as market leaders.Over the past five years, Absen has made huge strides in its sustainability and energy conservation commitments, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 700,000 tons in that time.

Looking to the future, the new high caliber partners will be trained, guided and supported by the extensive knowledge of the Absen team in an environment of trust, and will fully benefit from the opportunities LED presents to the global market.

Meanwhile, Absen's capacity to nurture new partnerships continues. The LED manufacturer is committed to the growth of its global network so that its passion for sustainable innovation in LED can be appreciated across the globe through like-minded LED integration companies and ultimately the end users themselves.

Absen welcomes new valued channel partners now and in the future.

