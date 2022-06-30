Jackpot Crush Casino Launches New Club System and Slot Machine Features

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot Crush Casino, developed by SpinX, a subsidiary of Netmarble, is the world-fast-growing, free-to-play social casino mobile game and one of the top 40 highest-grossing casino mobile games in the world. Recently the game has launched a new club system for players to finish missions and collect rewards together. Following its launch, the game experienced a 10% jump in its active player base. With the real-time multi-player mode, Jackpot Crush Casino now enables players to cooperate with other players. The more the players spin, the more rewards they are to win.

Jackpot Crush Casino has also released a new slot game called Disco Fever. The game features a music theme, based on the famed disco music genre and dance, with eye-catching elements such as lively disco music and beautiful feather graphics. Players have reviewed this new game as highly entertaining.

Jackpot Crush Casino offers a rich and constantly growing selection of more than 100 slot machine games, including Gold Rush, Leprechaun Rush, Arctic Explorer, as well as the new game Big Bear Bounty. The game offers various bonus features and mini games to recreate the exhilarating Las Vegas casino experience, while there are also badges, stamps, and tokens for weekly events that are up for grabs. Jackpot Crush Casino is committed to ensuring a consistently thrilling entertainment experience, rolling out a new slot machine at least once a week.

Jackpot Crush Casino can be played with friends, families, and other slot machine fans from all over the world. To download the game, head on over to the Jackpot Crush Casino page on Google Play or App Store.

