Mentice AB (STO: MNTC) completes the acquisition of ANKYRAS

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (STO: MNTC) ("Mentice") Mentice today confirms the acquisition of the Ankyras business from Galgo Medical SL, as previously communicated via the press release on 9th June 2022, now has been completed.

About Mentice

Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in proficiency based simulation solutions for image guided interventional therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com





