Amber Group Appoints Benjamin Bai as Chief Legal Officer and Global Head of Legal and Compliance.

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group, a leading global digital asset platform, today announced the appointment of Benjamin Bai as its Chief Legal Officer. An industry veteran, Benjamin joins from Ant Group where he served as its Vice President and Chief Intellectual Property (IP) and International Litigation Counsel.

Benjamin joins Amber Group at a critical time amid an ever-evolving digital asset landscape, where the impetus for regulation is growing in importance. As the new Chief Legal Officer, Benjamin will spearhead the development of robust risk management frameworks and approaches as Amber Group enters different markets with diverse regulatory environments. Benjamin will provide business-enabling legal and compliance guidance and work closely with Amber Group's leadership team and its stakeholders to consolidate its industry leadership.

"As a fervent advocate for emerging technology, I have witnessed the rapid growth of the digital asset ecosystem in recent years that has underlined its tremendous potential in fundamentally reshaping the global financial ecosystem. As digital assets adoption continues to be on the rise globally, regulation and compliance will be key to sustain its role in the transformation of the financial ecosystem, and I am thrilled to join Amber Group at such a key moment to lead its global Legal and Compliance team. I look forward to working with the team to continue to uphold the highest standards of regulatory compliance, in all of the jurisdictions it operates in," said Benjamin Bai.

Benjamin had previously been a partner at top international law firms, Jones Day and Allen & Overy in the United States and China where he focused on high-stake IP litigation and licensing. With over two decades of legal experience, he has gained recognition for his work and was awarded prestigious accolades including China Law and Practice's IP Lawyer of the Year in 2015. Benjamin was also named one of the World's Top 300 IP Strategists and one of the World's 50 Most Influential People in IP in 2020 by Intellectual Asset Management and Managing Intellectual Property respectively.

Bringing his wealth of experience in legal practice to Amber Group, Benjamin will provide strategic advice to the company's senior leadership team as the company makes moves to strengthen its commitment to regulatory compliance and engage with policymakers and regulators globally.

"I am excited to welcome Benjamin to the Amber Group team. As our team focuses on expanding our products and services offering to effectively accelerate our growth, we believe that Benjamin's experience and legal knowledge will prove to be an invaluable asset to us," said Wayne Huo, Chief Operating Officer at Amber Group. "Armed with expertise in blockchain patent filings, IP protection and a background of leadership experience, I am confident that he will strategically steer our team to set new industry standards for regulatory compliance and implement risk management best practices as we embark on our next phase of growth globally."

