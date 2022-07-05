GQG Partners celebrates six years with top quartile performance since inception* and investment team promotions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GQG Partners, one of the world's leading global equity boutique investment management firms, recently marked its sixth anniversary with over $94 billion in assets under management and top quartile performance across all four core strategies – Emerging Markets Equity, Global Equity, International Equity, and US Equity – since their inception*. Since its founding in 2016, GQG has added significant value for clients, and as a result has grown nicely, now with five offices spanning the U.S., Australia, and Europe, and with over 140 associates worldwide.

Along with the growth of the company comes opportunity for three key members of the investment team. GQG Partners announces the elevation of James Anders, Brian Kersmanc, and Sudarshan Murthy to Portfolio Managers across the firm's core strategies. This move demonstrates the firm's continued commitment to developing our investment talent and delivering performance for our clients.

GQG Partners Portfolio Managers (from left): James Anders, Brian Kersmanc, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Rajiv Jain and Sudarshan Murthy. (PRNewswire)

"It's a privilege to celebrate GQG Partners' sixth anniversary with the extraordinary team we have and continue to build upon," said Tim Carver, Chief Executive Officer of GQG Partners. "These well-earned promotions reflect our commitment to best serving our clients and the development of our associates."

The promoted investment team members will continue to collaborate closely with Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Rajiv Jain as they do today with minimal changes to the current investment decision making process.

"I am proud of the performance GQG Partners has achieved over the past six years," said Rajiv Jain. "Our commitment to our clients is unwavering. The promotion of James, Brian, and Sudarshan, who have all played growing roles in the evolution and execution of GQG's investment strategy, is a further testament to that commitment. Our goal remains singularly focused on compounding capital for our clients through various investment cycles."

*Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Source: eVestment as of May 31, 2021. Data collected on June 21, 2022. GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Strategy was ranked 1st in the eVestment Global Emerging Mkts Large Cap Growth Equity universe for the since inception period (December 1, 2014). GQG Partners Global Equity Strategy was ranked 6th in the eVestment Global Large Cap Growth Equity universe for the since inception period (October 1, 2014). GQG Partners International Equity Strategy was ranked 5th in the eVestment ACWI ex-US Large Cap Growth Equity universe for the since inception period (December 1, 2014). GQG Partners US Equity Strategy was ranked 1st in the eVestment US Large Cap Growth Equity universe for the since inception period (July 1, 2014). The eVestment rankings are based on the performance for each of the Firm's core strategy composites since their respective inception dates and the composite performance does not reflect the impact of investment advisory fees. Performance would be reduced by investment advisory fees or other fees an investor may experience when investing in a fund or other investment vehicle to access a GQG managed strategy, such as custody and administration. Strategy (composite) performance does not necessarily represent any particular client experience and an individual client portfolio may have experienced performance that is lower or higher based on the timing of their investment with GQG or in a GQG managed product. GQG has gathered the information in good faith from sources it believes to be reliable, including its own resources and third parties. However, GQG does not represent or warrant that any information, including, without limitation, any past performance results and any third-party information provided, is accurate, reliable or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such. GQG has not independently verified any information used or presented that is derived from third parties, which is subject to change.

ABOUT GQG PARTNERS INC.

GQG Partners is an investment boutique which is a wholly owned subsidiary of a majority employee-owned company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GQG). The firm manages global and emerging market equities for institutions, advisors, and individuals worldwide. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, we strive for excellence at all levels of our organization through a commitment to independent thinking, continual growth, cultural integrity, and a deep knowledge of the markets. GQG Partners manages more than US$94 billion in client assets as of May 31, 2022. For more information, please visit gqgpartners.com.

