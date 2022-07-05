MacLean-Fogg Announces the Grand Opening of new Sterling Heights' Additive Manufacturing Operation

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions of Mundelein, IL, announces the grand opening of the MacLean Additive facility in Sterling Heights, MI. This new facility will be focused on the production of 3D printed components and tooling, as well as the distribution of MacLean Additive's award winning "Formetrix L-40" steel powder for tooling applications.

MacLean Additive - A division of MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions focused on components and tooling produced with additive processes, and the home of the innovative Formetrix L-40 steel powder. (PRNewswire)

"With the addition last year of the Formetrix portfolio to our existing additive manufacturing activities, we quickly outgrew our initial MacLean Additive space in Macomb, MI. This facility gives us the room we need to develop our durable tooling product lines, support our ever-growing steel powder customer base, as well as continue our 3D printed production part activities," said Greg Rizzo, Vice President and General Manager for MacLean Additive.

A Grand Opening ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on July 6, 2022 at the MacLean Additive facility located at 7689 19 Mile Rd. Sterling Heights, MI 48314. Credentialed media is welcome to attend, however no photographs will be allowed inside the building. Among local dignitaries and invited guests, the ribbon on the new facility will be cut by MacLean-Fogg President and CEO, Duncan MacLean. "Our Grand Opening guests will see that we have a lot of room to grow in this 35,000 square foot facility. We didn't choose this large a facility because it was the only one available, we choose this facility because we know we'll have the demand to fill it," stated MacLean.

"MacLean Fogg had a choice of where to locate this new additive manufacturing facility, and they chose Sterling Heights," said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. "Their decision to locate in our community underscores the solid reputation we have for welcoming our business community and really engaging with them to ensure their success. The Sterling Innovation District is strategically located at the heart of customer demand and access to the specialized engineering and technician talent needed to fill that demand. That makes it a perfect fit for cutting-edge manufacturing facilities like MacLean Additive."

About MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions

MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions, a division of the MacLean-Fogg Company, is a leading supplier of fastener solutions, engineered solutions, plastic solutions and additive solutions for automotive, heavy vehicle, military and other industrial markets. Visit www.macleanfoggcs.com or contact mediarelations@macleanfogg.com to learn more.

About MacLean-Fogg

MacLean-Fogg Company is a worldwide enterprise with 35 global manufacturing facilities, annual sales in excess of $1 billion (USD), and a workforce of 3,500 dedicated employees. MacLean-Fogg Company operates through two primary businesses, MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS) and MacLean Power Systems (MPS). Visit www.macleanfogg.com to learn more.

