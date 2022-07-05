ROLLINS, INC. SCHEDULES DATE FOR RELEASE OF SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

ATLANTA, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that it will release its unaudited second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. In conjunction with its release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should call 1-877-869-3839 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8265 (internationally) with conference ID of 13731028. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Wednesday, August 3, 2022 by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (domestic) or 1-201-612-7415 (internationally), replay PIN number 13731028. The conference call will also broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at www.rollins.com.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 800 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web site at www.rollins.com, where you can also find this and other news releases by accessing the news releases button.

