Powering Chicago Releases Guidance on How to Choose an Electrical Contractor

New e-book empowers facilities managers, developers, school district and municipal leaders to confidently source safe, reliable contractors for their next project

CHICAGO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether looking to upgrade a facility to accommodate high-volume processing needs, reduce energy costs by installing renewable energy infrastructures or find a contractor for a long-term partnership, Powering Chicago , the voice of the unionized electrical industry in Chicago and Cook County, is introducing a new e-book titled "How To Choose Your Electrical Contractor." The step-by-step guide walks facilities managers, general contractors, municipalities, school districts, and business owners through the factors to consider when choosing a qualified electrical contractor.

Powering Chicago Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powering Chicago) (PRNewswire)

Developed with expert industry contributors, the e-book provides actionable suggestions that help readers identify project needs; measure a contractor's quality and value; ensure contractors have the highest training and commitment to safety; and select a reliable contractor.

For example, the e-book instructs readers to first identify the specific needs of their projects because a contractor experienced in that kind of work will help ensure it is done efficiently and to standard. After needs have been identified, visit Powering Chicago's Find a Contractor tool to search for qualified and experienced contractors.

The next step in finding a contractor is measuring quality and value. One key indicator of high-quality and cost-effective work is union affiliation. Whereas a base level of training doesn't exist for non-unionized contractors, union apprentices trained at IN-Tech, the IBEW 134 / NECA Chicago Training Institute, go through 8,000 hours of combined classroom and on-the-job training and complete 200-300 hours of safety-specific training during the five-year Department of Labor-approved program.

"Powering Chicago's skilled union electrical contractors have the highest level of training and greatest commitment to safety," said Elbert Walters III, executive director of Powering Chicago. "If you're looking for an electrical contractor that will finish your job on time, on budget and above standard, look no further."

Summarizing all the key points, the e-book includes a handy checklist of the dos and don'ts of choosing an electrical contractor:

Do:

To make sure the contractor is licensed and insured, ask for a copy of license and/or permit

Consider their pertinent training

Ask for their Experience Modification Rate (EMR) to gauge their commitment to safety

Consult peers for their recommendations

Better Business Bureau or Dun & Bradstreet Consider third-party tools like theor

Vet the contractor with your local inspection departments

Consult the City of Chicago Building Department

Find a Contractor Tool Use the Powering Chicago

Don't:

Choose a contractor on price alone

Ignore red flags (e.g. poor communication, tardiness, insistence on large deposits before a project begins etc.)

Along with input from Powering Chicago Executive Director Elbert Waters III, Powering Chicago thanks the following experts for their contributions to the e-book:

Mike Reynolds , Superintendent, Midwest Interstate Electrical Construction Company.

David Long , Chief Executive Officer, National Electrical Contractor Association

Eric Nixon , President and CEO of Maron Electric Company

Ken Bauwens , President of Jamerson & Bauwens Electrical Contractors

Glen Brown, Sr. Facilities Manager in Chicago

To learn more, download the "How To Choose Your Electrical Contractor" e-book at info.poweringchicago.com/contractoreBook .

About Powering Chicago

Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of Chicago and Cook County, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership that invests in consistently better construction, better careers and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technology, its members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through an innovative apprenticeship program that is paving the way for the next generation of skilled electricians. For additional information, visit poweringchicago.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Powering Chicago