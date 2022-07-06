REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM PARTNER STEPHANIE BLUM RECOGNIZED AS A TOP BUSINESS LEADER IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Certified Family Law Specialist and head of the firm's Family Law Department Stephanie Blum has been selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Awards," which honors the impact of women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

"We are thrilled to see Stephanie honored for the meaningful work she does not only for her clients and our firm but for the legal profession and our greater community," says firm Managing Principal Timothy Reuben.

Blum advises those who face the turmoil, uncertainty and challenges of a divorce. Though her first preference is always to mediate spousal, financial, and custody issues, Blum is also a fierce and relentless opponent in a court of law. Her philosophy in dealing with her clients is to bring sensitivity to what they are going through and to always treat every case on a highly individualized basis. "I always keep in mind my client's needs and circumstances," she says. "That means sound strategy, pragmatic advice, and excellent knowledge of the system. I'm fully prepared to resolve disputes but, when necessary, to fight to secure my client's rights."

Already this year, Blum has been selected as a "Top 100 Lawyer" by the Los Angeles Business Journal, named a "Trailblazing Family Lawyer" by The National Law Journal and recognized as a "Top Family Law Attorney" by the Daily Journal. Blum has been selected by Southern California Super Lawyers as a "Top Rated Family Lawyer" for the past ten years.

A Cornell University graduate and USC School of Law alumna, Blum has appeared on radio and television shows, such as "Entertainment Tonight," "Celebrity Justice," "Inside Edition," "The Insider," KZLA Radio, and KOST Radio. She has been featured and quoted in publications and print, such as iparenting.com, Variety, CBSMarketWatch.com, People Magazine, US Weekly and the Daily Journal and she is a Contributing Expert to Living Brentwood Magazine on family law topics. Blum also co-authored the book "Divorce and Finances: Know your Rights Clearly and Quickly."

The Harriet Buhai Foundation has honored Blum for her pro bono work on their behalf. She currently serves as a member of the Executive Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association Family Law Section and was formerly on the executive committee of the LA County Bar Association family law section. She has worked pro bono for both Harriett Buhai and Levitt and Quinn Family Law Center representing clients who could not afford counsel.

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/.

