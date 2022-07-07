HCP Invests in Leadership Team with New CMO, Kristen Duell

Continuing to Expand Footprint in the Post-Acute Care Industry

REXBURG, Idaho, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Pulse (HCP), a leading provider of experience management, training, and reputation management, announced today that Kristen Duell has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

"We're delighted to welcome Kristen to the team as we embark on an exciting phase of growth," said Todd Austin, President of HCP. "Kristen brings a unique mix of healthcare leadership and passion for mobilizing all facets of the pre- and post-acute care space, which will transform how agencies adapt to rising challenges. After working closely with Kristen for many years, we are delighted to integrate her experience and relationships into our products and services, continuing to provide tools to help agencies overcome workforce shortages and deliver superior care."

With over 18 years of experience, Duell joins HCP from KanTime, where she acted as Executive Vice President. Duell is dedicated to providing upward mobility and visibility to women in the industry, which led her to found IDEAL for Healthcare. With Duell's commitment to creating a safe space in the industry for people to grow and thrive, she'll play a pivotal role as HCP expands into new markets and continues to transform the care continuum.

"As an advocate for women in healthcare, I see three ways agencies can act as catalysts for change: developing leaders within their organizations, creating meaningful career paths, and leveraging solutions that facilitate integration between personal and professional lives," said Kristen Duell. "HCP is helping agencies make this a reality, and I'm thrilled to join a team that aligns so closely with my own beliefs."

Duell will be hosting a webinar with nVoq and Amedysis on August 4th at 2 pm EST to discuss workforce shortages—and why the solution isn't what agencies have been told. To get registered, visit: https://www.homecarepulse.com/webinars_events/what-agencies-are-failing-to-address-about-workforce-shortages/

HCP leads the pre- and post-acute care industry in experience management, training, and reputation management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers providers in home care, home health, and hospice to attract and retain employees during workforce shortages. HCP also conducts the annual HCP Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.

