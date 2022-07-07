Red Canary and Palo Alto Networks expand collaboration to provide detection and response across security landscape

Red Canary will be able to ingest raw telemetry data to help boost threat detection

DENVER, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Canary , the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) trailblazer, has expanded its collaboration with industry leader Palo Alto Networks to help deliver on a bold vision: unifying threat investigation across a wide range of Palo Alto Networks products. To help achieve this goal Red Canary is now a part of the Palo Alto Networks Cortex® MSSP partner program.

Today, Red Canary MDR supports Palo Alto Networks firewalls by integrating with PAN-OS version 9 and higher. This integration allows security alerts and event data generated by firewall appliances to feed into the Red Canary MDR platform for further investigation and remediation.

Red Canary is working with Palo Alto Networks as an MDR partner for the Cortex XDR product, which includes built-in endpoint protection. While many MDR offerings simply ingest alerts generated by endpoint security tools, Red Canary is working toward being able to ingest raw telemetry as well as alerts from the Cortex XDR endpoint agent. Red Canary anticipates this will allow it to reduce false positives by up to 99% and significantly increase the detection of confirmed threats compared to what endpoint security tools can identify on their own.

"The detailed endpoint telemetry generated by Cortex XDR enables leading scores in actual hands-on tests, such as MITRE's recent ATT&CK® evaluation," said Rick Caccia, SVP of Marketing for Palo Alto Networks. "Red Canary's ability to manage and analyze large volumes of endpoint, network, and other types of telemetry will make them an ideal partner for solving customers' most pressing security challenges. Together, we can help protect organizations from ransomware, phishing, and other modern threats."

To complete our vision of unifying threat investigation across the Palo Alto Networks product line, Red Canary is also developing integrations for Prisma® Cloud, Threat Prevention, and the WildFire Analysis Environment. Red Canary's MDR everywhere strategy allows events from Palo Alto Networks products to be combined with multi-vendor events in a unified timeline. To learn more, visit https://redcanary.com/cyber-threat-investigation/.

"Red Canary is meeting customer demand for security across the modern IT environment by integrating alert data from network, identity, and SaaS applications – all in a unified timeline. Our collaboration with Palo Alto Networks layers best-in-class managed detection and response across an industry-leading portfolio of cybersecurity solutions. The result is more choice and better security for our customers."

- Chris Rothe, CTO, Red Canary

About Red Canary

Red Canary stops cyber threats no one else does so organizations can fearlessly pursue their missions. The company's managed detection and response (MDR) solution works across enterprise endpoints, cloud workloads, network, identities, and SaaS apps. Red Canary operates as a security ally for customers and partners by providing unlimited 24×7 support, deep threat expertise and hands-on remediation to prevent threats from turning into business-defining incidents.

