Volly Announces the Launch of its Broker Access Marketing Portal

BAM Portal grants real estate brokerages access to impactful, personalized marketing collateral

WOBURN, Mass., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volly, a provider of industry-leading marketing and customer engagement strategies and cutting-edge lending technologies, is excited to announce the launch of its Broker Access Marketing (BAM) Portal.

The BAM Portal gives real estate brokerages access to an online marketing store that offers impactful, personalized collateral that can be shared with their customer and partner networks. The goal is to help brokers better fulfill their clients' needs, gain a greater competitive edge in their markets, and more effectively build their brands.

"Delivering timely and relevant messaging to prospects, customers, and partners is essential for the growth of a brokerage's business," said Volly CEO Jerry Halbrook. "Rather than utilize a variety of tools to accomplish this goal, brokerages now have a one-stop solution for all their marketing collateral needs."

Through the BAM Portal, real estate brokerages can produce open house flyers, educational materials, and timely industry- and market-related content to share with homebuyers and sellers. The BAM Portal also gives brokers the ability to fully customize and personalize marketing collateral.

About Volly

Volly powers borrower journeys with world-class lending technology and a team of marketing specialists with extensive industry experience. Volly provides an overall better financing process by ensuring that borrower, lender, and real estate professional operate in total synchronicity throughout a transaction. For more information, visit www.myvolly.com or call (866) 435-7050.

About New Capital Partners

New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. NCP partners with niche, tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial, and business services industries. Leveraging its extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by focusing on one core goal: building great companies. For more information, visit www.newcapitalpartners.com.

