X-GOLF AMERICA ANNOUNCES BRAND AMBASSADOR PARTNERSHIP WITH PGA TOUR PLAYER HARRY HIGGS, AKA BIG BEAUTIFUL

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Golf, the North American indoor golf simulator entertainment concept, today announces a partnership with Harry Higgs, the beloved PGA TOUR player, dad bod hype man and the common man's favorite golfer.

Harry Higgs, X-Golf America Brand Ambassador (PRNewswire)

A Kansas native and Dallas resident, Higgs won the Price Cutter Charity Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, leading him to a 5th-place finish in the regular season standings and earned him his tour card for the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR season. Higgs played in his first major tournament, the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah on the Ocean Course, shooting a bogey free round on the final day to finish tied for fourth. The placement gained him entry into the field for the 2022 Masters tournament where he finished tied for 14th in just his second major tournament. Higgs is perhaps most famously known for taking his shirt off on Hole 16 at TPC Scottsdale at the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open after making par, sending the massive crowds on the loudest hole in golf into a celebratory frenzy.

A strategic move for the rapidly growing brand, Higgs will join Paige Spiranac, among others, as an official ambassador representing X-Golf through a multi-platform approach, including wearing the X-Golf America brand on his left collar during tournaments, across social media platforms, collateral inclusion and special events.

"From a brand alignment perspective, the partnership with Harry is a perfect fit for X-Golf," said Ryan D'Arcy, President and CEO of X-Golf America. "He is a man of the people and our core guests love him. We look forward to a long lasting relationship, while making engaging content along the way."

"X-Golf venues are so fun and the perfect spot to play a round with friends or practice in a social setting," said PGA TOUR professional Harry Higgs. "Their technology is the most accurate I've seen and the short game and putting are so realistic, it's crazy. I'm excited to visit locations this year when I'm on the road."

X-Golf America's state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators give players unparalleled accuracy and realism through a combination of camera systems, infrared lasers, impact sensors and advanced gaming software. Their dedicated kiosks offer guests the ultimate golfing entertainment experience with virtual reality gaming, food and beverages, competitions, leagues, golf lessons, memberships, corporate outings, social events and more. Furthermore, the short game and putting capabilities allows players to fully experience a round from tees to greens with acute accuracy.

X-Golf began developing simulators in Korea in 2005, first launching its American franchise operations in 2016. Since then, they have branched nationally to multiple states in 2022 alone, including California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, llinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virgina and Washington. The company has successfully opened and maintained 58+ franchisees across the country, with year-over-year doubled growth planned for 2022 and beyond.

About X-Golf America

X-Golf is the developer of a high-end golf simulator, the centerpiece of an entertaining indoor golf and bar-restaurant concept. The technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving customers the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, liquor and a number of food options. Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained over 50 open locations with another 45 in development and plans to double its footprint again in 2023. For additional information, visit www.xgolffranchise.com or call 323-400-6611.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE X-Golf America