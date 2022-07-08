Recorded Future Acquires Hatching to Extend Intelligence Cloud Coverage with Malware Analysis

Intelligence leader adds high-performance, automated malware analysis capabilities to give defenders an intelligence advantage for combating malware

BOSTON, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future , the world's largest intelligence company, today announced that it has acquired Hatching , the leader in malware analysis. With Hatching, Recorded Future extends its intelligence coverage with high-performance malware analysis, giving clients better visibility into active malware campaigns in the wild, improved attribution, and a critical edge against adversaries using malicious software to disrupt operations. The acquisition further delivers on Recorded Future's strategy to provide the most comprehensive intelligence, empowering organizations to take fast, decisive action to deter and disrupt the adversary.

As the threat of malware continues to accelerate, Hatching offers Triage , a revolutionary malware sandboxing solution, which allows organizations to conduct automated, high-volume malware analysis. Purposefully developed for performance and built to grow alongside its client's analysis needs, Triage enables unprecedented scale for a sandboxing service.

"Recorded Future's unrelenting focus on intelligence has made it an industry leader. Hatching has been laser focused on sandboxing, and we have a very competitive and scalable malware analysis solution. We're excited to join forces to deliver high-performance, intelligence-enriched malware analysis that will help organizations stop malware in its tracks, before the damage is done." – Jurriaan Bremer, CEO of Hatching

Hatching Triage will be integrated into the Recorded Future ecosystem, creating a critical capability for clients, where malware is identified and receives a verdict based on multiple variables including Insikt Group signatures, and is further correlated and enriched in the Recorded Future Intelligence Cloud. Data generated by Hatching's Triage will become a valuable data source for Recorded Future, and all clients will benefit from the intelligence that includes a global view of malware trends, their targets, and sources. The combination equips Recorded Future clients with the most complete intelligence available to detect, prevent, and respond to external threats and mitigate the impact to their organizations.

"By combining Hatching's automated malware analysis capabilities with Recorded Future intelligence, we are building the most important intelligence company of our time. Our clients will now have an intelligence advantage against malware exploits, one of the most pervasive threats facing every organization." – Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Recorded Future

About Hatching

Hatching is a dedicated team focused entirely on automated malware sandboxing technology. Hatching has extensive experience in the field having originally worked on setting up and running Cuckoo installations for enterprises around the world, before moving to develop a brand new solution which could better suit the needs of modern companies. Based in the Netherlands and with team members around the world, it has quickly established itself as a leading player in sandboxing with its highly scalable Triage SaaS platform. Learn more at https://hatching.io/ .

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest intelligence company. Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud provides the most complete coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into the vast digital landscape and empowers clients to take proactive action to disrupt adversaries and keep their people, systems, and infrastructure safe. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with more than 1,400 businesses and government organizations across more than 60 countries. Learn more at recordedfuture.com.

