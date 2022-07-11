IMAX Bolts to $23 Million Debut for "Thor: Love and Thunder"

Company Delivers Strong 10% of North American Debut with $13.8 Million Across Domestic IMAX Screens

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) flexed its muscle at the global box office this weekend with a $23 million worldwide opening for Disney/Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder". North America led the way, where IMAX delivered a $13.8 million opening — good for an outsized 10% of the overall Domestic box office.

IMAX Logo. (PRNewsFoto/IMAX Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"Thor: Love and Thunder" scored the biggest Domestic IMAX opening weekend of the "Thor" franchise, and the biggest Global IMAX opening weekend ex-China for a "Thor" release. "Thor: Love and Thunder" was Filmed for IMAX with IMAX digital cameras and feature IMAX-exclusive expanded aspect ratio.

"There's no question that everyone is going back to movies now, with blockbusters like "Thor: Love and Thunder" anchoring a slate that is bringing a diverse mix of audiences — young and old, frequent and casual moviegoers — out to the cinema," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "With 'Thor: Love and Thunder', Marvel has created a work of spectacle, humor, and heart that demands to be seen on the big screen, and as a result this film is driving the strongest IMAX results of the 'Thor' franchise."

IMAX delivered $9.2 million in International box office for "Thor" across 65 countries and territories. The film raced to a top ten all-time IMAX opening weekend across 17 diverse markets worldwide, including Germany, Sweden, Turkey, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, and Argentina.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX is a premier global technology platform for entertainment and events. Through its proprietary software, theater architecture, patented intellectual property, and specialized equipment, IMAX offers a unique end-to-end solution to create superior, immersive content experiences for which the IMAX® brand is globally renown. Top filmmakers, movie studios, artists, and creators utilize the cutting-edge visual and sound technology of IMAX to connect with audiences in innovative ways. As a result, IMAX is among the most important and successful global distribution platforms for domestic and international tentpole films and, increasingly, exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with leading artists and creators.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2022, there were 1,690 IMAX theater systems (1,606 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

For additional information please contact:

Investors:

Heather Anthony

hanthony@imax.com

212.821.0121

Media:

Mark Jafar

mjafar@imax.com

212.821.0102

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IMAX Corporation