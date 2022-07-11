Passport Parking App in Use Across Eastern Massachusetts

Residents and visitors in 11 local communities use the Passport Parking mobile parking pay app

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Passport Parking app, powered by transportation software and payments company Passport, is offered throughout local communities in Massachusetts for easy, parking payment convenience. Parkers in Acton, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Newburyport, Plymouth, Provincetown, Revere, Wellesley, Worcester and New Bedford Regional Airport should use the Passport Parking app to digitally manage their parking activity. Passport is the most widely deployed and adopted mobile parking application across Massachusetts.

"As mobile parking continues to expand across this region, we're partnering with our customers to ensure their residents' and visitors' parking experience remains as intuitive and efficient as possible," says Passport CEO David Evans. "Instead of downloading city and town-specific apps, where each may require a separate account, our customers can now use one app and one account no matter where they happen to park – from the hills of Worcester to the beaches of Provincetown."

Passport's mobile payment solution for parking enables cities to offer their customers an easy and intuitive way to pay to park. Passport Parking is free to download from the App Store or Google Play and enables drivers to safely pay for and manage sessions through their smartphones.

To begin a parking session, users simply create an account with their email address or phone number, enter their parking space or license plate number and desired length of stay. Parkers can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com . Users can extend sessions remotely and review parking history and receipts with just a few taps.

Passport works with municipalities to solve challenges around parking. Unique to the market, the company also provides a platform that can be used to manage mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting, payments and more.

Passport's platform helps more than 800 municipalities, universities and private operators streamline their parking operations and use mobility data to increase revenue, decrease costs and provide better user experiences. The company has processed more than $2B in mobility payments and counting. To learn more about how Passport is transforming parking and mobility management, visit the company website .

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, N.C., Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

