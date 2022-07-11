PBF Energy Announces Full Redemption of $1.25 Billion of PBF Holding 9.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2025

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) today announced that its indirect subsidiary, PBF Holding Company LLC ("PBF Holding"), has fully redeemed all of the $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 9.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the "Notes") issued by PBF Holding and PBF Finance Corporation. The Notes were redeemed at a redemption price of 104.625%, plus accrued and unpaid interest through July 11, 2022.

PBF Energy Logo (PRNewswire)

About PBF Energy Inc.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.