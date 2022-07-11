Venator to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 26, 2022

WYNYARD, United Kingdom, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) ("Venator") will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. ET. Results will be released to the public before the market opens that day via PR Newswire.

Call-in numbers for the conference call: U.S. participants 1-833-366-1118 International participants 1-412-902-6770 (No passcode required)







In order to facilitate the registration process, you may use the following link to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN and separate call-in number to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, please go to:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10167799/f31c493dbc

Webcast Information

The conference call and an accompanying presentation will be available via live webcast and can be accessed from the company's website at www.venatorcorp.com/investor-relations. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay Information

The conference call will be available for replay beginning July 26, 2022 and ending August 3, 2022.

Call-in numbers for the replay: U.S. participants 1-877-344-7529 International participants 1-412-317-0088 Passcode 1046193





About Venator

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO 2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 3,500 associates and sells its products in more than 110 countries.

