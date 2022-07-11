YipitData estimates accelerating motor-fuel & food inflation offsets slowing auto inflation

Releases U.S. Inflation Tracker ahead of June CPI release

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YipitData, the industry's trusted source of alternative data, has published the second installment of their U.S. Inflation Tracker . This monthly report estimates inflation in the United States across a growing number of categories including food at home, food away from home, fuel, new and used cars as well as insights into real estate pricing and wages. YipitData's analyst team estimates inflation in the covered categories (currently tracking 29% of the CPI) using near real time data from physical receipts, email receipts, and web-scraping.

"The entire market is trading off of inflation and inflation expectations," says Avi Danda, Research Analyst at YipitData. "Recent CPI releases have caught many investors and management teams off guard with sustained accelerations in more volatile categories such as food & energy. Until now, there hasn't been a widely distributed source that uses alternative data to accurately track the government's data. Our goal here is to develop a product that helps our investor and corporate clients estimate the CPI numbers ahead of the monthly print, and better understand what is driving inflation month-to-month."

U.S. Inflation Tracker Key Takeaways:

Inflation accelerated slightly in June vs May across YipitData tracked categories, mostly driven by an acceleration in motor-fuel and select food & grocery categories though offset by softer vehicle pricing trends.

In YipitData tracked food and grocery categories, food at home and housekeeping inflation slightly accelerated while food away from home and alcoholic beverages were stable.

Used car and truck pricing growth decelerated dramatically in June while that of new vehicles only weakened slightly.

Wage growth continued to decelerate from peak levels into June. June nominal wage growth in the most recent week of data (week-ending 6/19) slowed vs the last week in May.

About YipitData

YipitData is the industry's trusted source of alternative data. We answer our clients' key questions by providing useful data and insights, synthesized from billions of alternative data points every day. YipitData partners with over 420 of the world's largest public and private investment funds and Fortune 500 companies, covering a fast-growing list of public companies and sectors of corporate interest. We give our clients the information they need to make better decisions.

