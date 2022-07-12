Arcadia Research Data Now Available in AWS Data Exchange

New product offering meets research organizations' demand for de-identified electronic health record data to drive innovations in patient care.

BOSTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia, a leading data analytics platform for healthcare and life sciences, today announced the availability of Arcadia Research Data through AWS Data Exchange, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) industry data solution that makes it easy for customers to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data from a wide range of providers. It offers data delivery through files tables, and application programming interfaces (APIs) from 250+ third-party data set providers, all in one place. With a vast catalog of 3,000+ data products and straightforward subscription options using AWS account credentials, AWS Data Exchange makes it easy for customers to ingest third-party data and analyze it with a wide variety of AWS data and analytics and machine learning services.

Through AWS Data Exchange, research organizations can easily submit a request to review and evaluate a 10,000-patient sample data set from Arcadia. Arcadia Research Data contains de-identified clinical data for nearly 50 million patients across the United States. This data is collected from integrated delivery networks and accountable care organization clients using Arcadia's analytical platform.

Arcadia Research Data is built on an active clinical and claims-based patient population set that features comprehensive visibility across payers, multiple sites of care, and the entire clinical patient journey.

Using AWS Data Exchange, research organizations can easily discover and evaluate Arcadia Research Data to unlock insights to support whole-person care. By removing the friction of finding, procuring, and using clinical data across global sources, AWS Data Exchange enables customers to quantify health outcomes, accelerate research and clinical trial design, and understand patient sentiment and social determinants of health. From a single cloud catalog, research organizations can easily find, subscribe to, and use thousands of diverse real-world data sets and healthcare APIs to generate evidence, identify trends, and accelerate research.

"We are excited to release our data set more broadly in AWS Data Exchange to unlock transformative insights in life sciences research," said Jim Robbins, SVP of Life Sciences at Arcadia. "More importantly, Arcadia's work with AWS will help research organizations solve data-fulfillment challenges that have often hindered researchers' ability to quantify health outcomes, accelerate research, and improve patient care."

