Fortune Launches Fortune Well™ in Collaboration with CVS Health

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fortune debuted the new home of Fortune Well™, a destination that will give influential business leaders an even greater competitive edge in the workplace. Fortune Well will curate the essential content working professionals need to thrive in their careers and personal lives.

Fortune Well marks a historic moment for Fortune, making the brand a lifestyle destination for executives.

Announced in collaboration with CVS Health in April, Fortune Well will provide information and actionable takeaways that will assist Fortune's audience—from those just starting out in their careers through the C-suite—as they make decisions affecting their own and their families' health, wellness, and lifestyle.

This major expansion of Fortune's areas of coverage will reach readers at home, as well as in the office. Seizing upon growing interest and enthusiasm around wellness, Fortune Well will feature a curated platform that will deliver expert journalism in helpful, easy-to-use formats to inform the health choices of Fortune's readers, as well as the more than 100 million people that CVS Health reaches across its lines of businesses.

In her announcement to Fortune staff about the launch of Fortune Well, Editor in Chief Alyson Shontell wrote, "Fortune Well marks a historic moment for Fortune: we are no longer just about business. We are now also a lifestyle destination for executives."

Fortune Well will include a mix of articles, videos, infographics, and brand new Fortune rankings, including one for the Best Places to Live for the Sandwich Generation, coming this fall. As part of the collaboration, CVS Health will also get seats on Fortune Connect for select employees, and complimentary subscriptions to Fortune Premium content for their employees.

In an interview with Digiday, Fortune CEO Alan Murray explained, "More and more people are recognizing that success is a multi-layered effort that requires you to be healthy, and well, and of sound mind, and the pandemic really made a lot of people pay more attention to that. We increasingly believe that success in life and success in business go hand in hand."

"People are more focused on their health and well-being than ever before, and having access to engaging and accurate information is essential," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "Our collaboration will develop high-quality content through a personalized platform that can help people make more informed decisions about their health."

To support this new partnership, Fortune has hired Jennifer Fields, Deputy Editor, Wellness, to oversee the editorial content. Fields comes to Fortune with more than 15 years of experience developing health and wellness programming for leading digital and print brands. She most recently served as executive editor, wellness and lifestyle, at POPSUGAR, where she guided health and fitness content creation. Prior to that she was senior director of editorial development at WebMD, where she directed content creation across the site, magazine, and podcast. She has previously held roles at Hearst Digital Media, AOL Health, WW, and O, The Oprah Magazine.

To learn more, visit fortune.com/well.

