New Head of Product Reaffirms TradeCentric's Commitment to Technology Innovation

TradeCentric's new senior executive addition, alongside a recent robust product release, further demonstrates the company's dedication to developing new solutions for B2B buyers and suppliers looking to leverage integrated commerce

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric, the leading provider of B2B trade automation integrating eCommerce and eProcurement solutions, announced it has added Michael Sonier as Vice President of Product and a member of its executive team.

Sonier has more than 25 years of experience at companies such as eBay, Magento and, most recently, serving as vice president of products at Ceros. He is a strategic product leader with a proven track record of creating and managing emerging commerce technologies, cloud delivery and digital transformation. His experience in leading product development from strategy to execution will further push TradeCentric in developing cutting edge solutions for its customers.

"I'm thrilled to join the TradeCentric team at such an exciting time for the company," said Michael Sonier, Vice President of Product, TradeCentric. "TradeCentric has a rich history that is rooted in a reputation of excellence, and I am looking forward to collaborating with the team, partners and customers to continue trailblazing the path of B2B trade innovation."

Alongside a recent rebrand, there are several product enhancements and functionalities that improve the customer experience, including:

An Invoice solution that enables NetSuite ERP buyers to receive invoices from their integrated suppliers electronically into their NetSuite ERP platform

A new solution for Salesforce B2B Commerce Cloud Lightning merchants that enable PunchOut and Purchase Order solutions

Enhancements to Magneto 2 platform extensions, which enable PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice solutions for suppliers to connect with their buyers, that ensures compatibility with all latest versions

"Our recent rebrand brought our company name in line with the breadth of our integrated commerce solutions and innovation that has been ingrained in our culture for years now," said Troy Lynch, CEO of TradeCentric. "Investing in our product organization further drives home our commitment to continuing to be the market leader in integrated B2B commerce solutions."

