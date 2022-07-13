ACG National Capital Reveals New Strategic Plan

Region's leading community of middle-market dealmakers and business leaders moves forward in a new direction.

MCLEAN, Va., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG National Capital, the region's preeminent association for middle-market business leaders and dealmakers, has released a new strategic vision for the chapter. The goal of this new vision and direction is to increase the chapter's viability and vibrancy, while enabling it to better execute on its mission to, "Drive middle-market growth and deal flow in the region."

Spearheaded by the chapter's current President, Craig Reed, and several members of the chapter's Board of Directors, this new strategic vision is designed to increase the value of membership for corporate executives, expand the chapter's membership, and generate new sponsorship opportunities for regional businesses.

As part of this new strategic vision, the chapter is expanding its programming to new market areas, offering more relevant programming for the diverse industries represented in the National Capital Region. The strategic vision also calls for an increase in social and networking opportunities for its membership and improving communication with chapter members and the larger business community.

"An impressive 75 percent of ACG members report that they have done business with fellow members. This return on investment has made ACG the most trusted and respected resource for middle-market dealmakers and business leaders who invest in growth and build companies," Reed explained. "This new strategic plan for the National Capital Chapter of ACG will create even more value for members by bringing together every sector of the growth community to help them achieve their business and professional goals."

The new strategic vision will also see an expansion of the chapter's NextGen Program, which provides mentorship and skills training for young professionals and emerging growth executives. The chapter's new plan includes recommendations to increase the number of young professionals in the program by a minimum of 20 percent in the coming year. The reinvigorated and expanded NextGen program will also deliver more value to participants by introducing skill-building programming focused on dealmaking, leadership, and networking.

"It's an exciting time to be a part of the ACG National Capital Chapter. I'm particularly proud of the Chapter Board's recent completion of this strategic plan, which provides a roadmap for sustaining this organization's relevance well into the future," said Reed. "This strategy will ensure that the ACG National Capital Chapter remains the premier forum for the top dealmakers in our region and continues to serve our members as the dealmaking environment continues to evolve."

About ACG National Capital

ACG National Capital is a chapter of the international association, ACG (Association for Corporate Growth) that serves Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and Southern Maryland. ACG National Capital's veteran leadership and its membership of more than 400 executives and business leaders have participated in nearly every recent M&A transaction completed in the D.C. metro region.

For more information, visit www.acgcapital.org or the ACG online publication at www.acgcapitalblog.com.

