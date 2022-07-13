Axiomtek Presents New Server Grade EATX Motherboard for AIoT - IMB760

TAIPEI, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to announce the IMB760, a server-grade extended ATX motherboard (330mm x 305mm) powered by the dual LGA4189 socket 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® scalable processors (code name: Ice Lake-SP) with the Intel® C627A chipset. It comes with an effective load balancing between two CPUs and multiple accelerator cards to stabilize computation loads and maximize computing power. Featuring optimized performance, more PCI Express Card slots, and high-density memory expansion, this EATX server motherboard enables high level computing, AI workload and deep learning for the data-fueled future.

"Performance, security, and flexibility are indispensable for AI in next-gen computing. As the first and flagship EATX motherboard of Axiomtek, the IMB760 features built-in AI and crypto acceleration functions as well as advanced security capabilities to meet the specific needs of automated manufacturing, robotics, image or video analytics, and other AIoT applications. This server-grade motherboard has sixteen DDR4-3200 RDIMM sockets with a memory capacity of up to 1TB. Ready for the demands of massive data storage and high-speed data transmission, the industrial motherboard supports two NVMe SSD, one IPMI LAN, and two 10GbE LAN ports. Rich expansions with enough PCIe x16 slots and PCIe x8 slots for GPU acceleration, making IM760 a perfect solution for computationally intensive imaging, intelligent video analytics, and heavy workload processing," said Wayne Chung, the product manager of AIoT Team at Axiomtek.

The IMB760 offers rich expandability with four PCIe x16 slots, two PCIe x8 slots and two M.2 Key M 2280 interfaces with PCIe x4 signal, supporting GPU cards, capture cards, RAID cards, NVMe storage, and more. Eight SATA-600 ports with integrated RAID 0/1/5/10 are available for reliable data storage and protection. Featuring a wide array of I/O interfaces, the IMB760 supports six USB 3.2 Gen1, six USB 2.0, two USB 2.0 (180D Type A), one RS-232/422/485, one IPMI LAN port via Intel® Ethernet controller I210-AT, two 10GbE port (Intel® X550-AT2), one VGA, eight-channel programmable digital I/O port, SMBus, and one PS/2 keyboard. Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) is available to ensure critical information security. This server board is also coupled with Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI), which allows users to remotely manage and monitor servers regardless of the installed operating system. More functions include watchdog timer and hardware monitoring for CPU/system temperature, voltage detection and smart fan control.

The server-grade EATX motherboard, IMB760, is available in August 2022 for purchase. For more product information or pricing, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at info@axiomtek.com.tw.

Advanced Features of IMB760

Dual 3rd gen Intel® Xeon® scalable processors (Ice Lake-SP)

16 288-pin DDR4-3200 RDIMM for up to 1TB of memory

4 PCIe x16 and 2 PCIe x8

Supports 2 M .2 Key M for NVMe

Supports TPM 2.0 (optional)

Supports internal USB dongle

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek has experienced extraordinary growth in the past 30 years because of our people, our years of learning which resulted in our tremendous industry experience, and our desire to deliver well-rounded, easy-to-integrate solutions to our customers. These factors have influenced us to invest in a growing team of engineers including software, hardware, firmware and application engineers. For the next few decades, our success will be determined by our ability to lead with unique technologies for AIoT and serve our key markets with innovatively-designed solution packages of hardware and software – coupled with unmatched engineering and value-added services that will help lessen the challenges faced by our systems integrator, OEM and ODM customers and prospects alike. We will continue to enlist more technology partners and increase collaborations with our growing ecosystem who are leaders in their fields. With such alliances, we will create synergy and better deliver solutions, value and the expertise our customers need.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

