Duck® brand Crowns Grand Prize Winners in the 22nd Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest

Two teens each will take home $10,000 college scholarships for crafting dazzling

Duck Tape® attire

AVON, Ohio, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the moment we've all been waiting for! After tallying the public's votes, Duck® brand is excited to crown the Grand Prize winners in the 22nd Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest, which challenges students to create promwear out of Duck Tape® for a chance to win college scholarships. This year, Grace Vaughn of Trinity, Florida, takes the prize for Best Dress and Chidinma Onwuliri of Mississauga, Ontario, wins Best Tux.

(PRNewswire)

Vaughn caught the public's eye with her Yin and Yang-inspired dress, while Onwuliri stood out from the crowd with her pink tux featuring an oversized back bow. While all of the Duck Tape® entries were stunning, the two crafty students ultimately captured the most votes thanks to their incredible self-expression and style. Vaughn and Onwuliri each will be awarded $10,000 cash college scholarships to help jumpstart their future paths.

"Each of our contestants had a special story to tell this year, from hoping to empower others with their designs to pushing their artistic abilities to the limit, and they should all be very proud of their Duck Tape® looks," said Ashley Luke, senior product manager at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "We congratulate Grace, Chidinma and all of our participants for making masterpieces that show the world what can be achieved with some creativity and originality."

Learn more about this year's winners and their standout Duck Tape® promwear:

2022 Stuck at Prom® Grand Prize Dress Winner: Grace Vaughn

Vaughn spent 143 hours designing her dress with 45 Duck Tape® rolls. Inspired by the Yin and Yang symbol, the opposing black and white sides to her dress represent the helpful habits, such as yoga and meditation, she incorporates into her life to achieve balance while living with an auditory processing disability.

"Ever since I was young, I have loved the idea of showing who we are on the inside with what we wear on the outside," Vaughn said of her design. "Clothing has the ability to transform how we feel and also influence how we make others feel. I have always aspired to pursue a career in fashion and hope this can be the start of something big."

2022 Stuck at Prom® Grand Prize Tux Winner: Chidinma Onwuliri

Onwuliri spent 30 hours and used 12 Duck Tape® rolls to craft her pink suit. Growing up with an older brother, Onwuliri naturally became a tomboy, but for her entry she wanted to showcase the beauty masculinity and femininity have when combined together.

"I couldn't leave my spontaneous tomboy side out of my piece, so I decided to make a suit instead of a dress," Onwuliri said of her design. "I am truly happy for the opportunity to present this piece to the world as well as the message I wish to share through it."

In addition to Vaughn and Onwuliri, eight runners-up each will receive $500 scholarships and Duck® brand prize packs worth $100. These finalists include: Elise Villarreal of Mattawan, Michigan; Elizabeth Delli of Highland Park, Illinois; Avalon Hagerman of Waterloo, Ontario; Mady Bischoff of Temperance, Michigan; Nathan Elias of San Antonio, Texas; Adrienne Flowers of Gulf Breeze, Florida; Kaleb Burch of New Braunfels, Texas; and Colten Nichols of Van Buren, Arkansas.

Learn more about the 22nd Annual Duck® brand Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest at StuckAtProm.com. For more information on Duck Tape® and to get inspired with craft ideas and instructions, visit DuckBrand.com.

DUCK TAPE® BRAND DUCT TAPE

An American original, Duck Tape® brand duct tape is the fix-all to help with everyday repairs, projects or crafts. Duck Tape® offers a vast array of innovative, forward-thinking solutions that help everyone – from makers and creators to do-it-yourselfers and professionals – bring their ideas to life. The brand sets trends with its wide variety of colors and designs, inspires creativity and leads the way in DIY or jobsite projects, crafting, and more, by providing the tools consumers need to make or repair anything. Duck Tape® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide.

Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information as well as DuckTapeMaker.com for a source of everyday inspiration, imagination and creativity. Keep up-to-date on Duck® brand news by joining our nearly 5 million fans on Facebook® (Facebook.com/DuckTape and Facebook.com/TheDuckBrand), following us on Twitter® (@TheDuckBrand) and Instagram (@TheDuckBrand), following our boards on Pinterest® (Pinterest.com/TheDuckBrand) and watching us on YouTube® (YouTube.com/TheDuckBrand).

SHURTAPE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

Based in Hickory, N.C., Shurtape Technologies, LLC, is an industry-leading manufacturer and marketer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates, China and Australia. Together, our subsidiaries serve numerous markets, including industrial/MRO, building and construction, packaging, electrical, stucco, HVAC, professional paint, automotive, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, graphic arts, sound control, medical, DIY, home and office, and retail. In addition to specialty adhesive solutions, Shurtape Technologies offers products under recognizable brand names such as Duck®, FrogTape®, T-Rex®, Painter's Mate®, Shurtape® and Kip®. Learn more at ShurtapeTech.com.

Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook, Inc.

Twitter® is a registered trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Instagram is a registered trademark of Instagram, LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Duck® Brand