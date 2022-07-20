Jewel Shares Her First Car Memories

Mercury Insurance's 'My First Car' takes an intimate look at music artists' first rides

Jewel is part of the AM GOLD TOUR coming to FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, Calif. on July 29th

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) and Live Nation have partnered again to connect music fans with the artists they love through Mercury's "My First Car" series, an intimate look at some of the best known musical artists and their first memories behind the wheel.

"Getting to know your favorite musician on a personal level is always exciting, especially when you realize how much you might have in common with them," said Erik Thompson Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Mercury Insurance. "The My First Car video series brings fans and artists together through the power of shared experience. So many of us have vivid memories about owning our very first car, so we wanted to ask some of our favorite artists about theirs."

Jewel is the first artist featured in the My First Car video series.

"My first car was a 1969 VW bus," said Jewel. "It was my first real ride and it also became my home so it was a pretty big deal. I was homeless at the time [and] this van represented safety and shelter. I wrote a lot of songs in that van and it's amazing to think that those songs became my first album. Those songs ended up changing the entire trajectory of my life. I will always think of a lot of music when I think about van."

For access to Mercury Insurance's 2022 concert series, visit https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/music/.

Watch Jewel's My First Car video now, at https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/myfirstcar/.

See Jewel at the AM Gold Tour live at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California on Friday, July 29, 2022. Learn more about the show and buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

About Mercury Insurance



Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience StudySM and four consecutive "Best Auto Insurance Company" awards from Insure.com. For more information visit https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/ or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

About Jewel



Jewel is an American singer-songwriter, actress, and author. She has received four Grammy Award nominations and, as of 2021, has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. Jewel released her debut album, Pieces of You, in 1995 and it went on to become one of the best-selling debut albums of all time, going 12-times platinum. The debut single from the album, "Who Will Save Your Soul", peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. "You Were Meant for Me" and "Foolish Games", reached number two on the Hot 100, and were listed on Billboard's 1997 year-end singles chart, as well as Billboard's 1998 year-end singles chart. For more information about Jewel, visit https://jeweljk.com/.

About Live Nation Entertainment



Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Mercury Insurance Logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mercury Insurance