BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS ASHBURN PARK OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN ASHBURN, VA.

ASHBURN, Va., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 20931 Ashburn Road, Suite 150.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 571-473-5303 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Caitlyn Friday earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science, with a minor in biology and psychology, from Shenandoah University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Wheeling Jesuit University.

A former multi-sport athlete (cheerleading, dance, gymnastics, soccer), Friday has clinical interests that include sports medicine, orthopedics and concussion management. She is certified in dry needling.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

